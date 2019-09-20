BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. (BSTC) and HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOK) Contrasting side by side

We will be contrasting the differences between BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. (NASDAQ:BSTC) and HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOK) as far as risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Biotechnology industry.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. 62 12.24 N/A 2.79 20.85 HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. 9 15.36 N/A -22.38 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. and HOOKIPA Pharma Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 represents BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. (NASDAQ:BSTC) and HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOK)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. 0.00% 0% 0% HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. is 27.1 while its Current Ratio is 27.1. Meanwhile, HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. has a Current Ratio of 5.6 while its Quick Ratio is 5.6. BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than HOOKIPA Pharma Inc.

Analyst Ratings

BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. and HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. 0 0 0 0.00 HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. 0 0 3 3.00

Competitively the consensus target price of HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. is $20, which is potential 149.38% upside.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 59.8% of BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. shares and 35.9% of HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. shares. Insiders owned roughly 2.6% of BioSpecifics Technologies Corp.’s shares. Competitively, 0.9% are HOOKIPA Pharma Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. -4.77% -4.52% -11.97% -9.64% 29.28% -4.13% HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. 1.53% 8.32% -47.93% 0% 0% -47.93%

For the past year BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. was less bearish than HOOKIPA Pharma Inc.

Summary

BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. beats HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. on 5 of the 7 factors.

BioSpecifics Technologies Corp., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of an injectable collagenase clostridium histolyticum for multiple indications in the United States. The company offers injectable collagenase for the treatment of DupuytrenÂ’s contracture and PeyronieÂ’s disease under the XIAFLEX brand in Canada and Australia, as well as under XIAPEX brand name in Europe. It also provides injectable collagenase to treat frozen shoulder, cellulite, canine lipoma, lateral hip fat, and plantar fibromatosis, as well as for the treatment of human lipoma and uterine fibroids. The company is also involved in the development of other clinical indications for which collagenase injection has been tested, such as keloids, hypertrophic scars, scarred tendons, glaucoma, herniated intervertebral discs, and as an adjunct to vitrectomy. It has a development and license agreement with Endo Global Ventures. BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. was founded in 1957 and is headquartered in Lynbrook, New York.