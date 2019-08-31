BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. (BSTC) and GlycoMimetics Inc. (NASDAQ:GLYC) Comparison side by side

BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. (NASDAQ:BSTC) and GlycoMimetics Inc. (NASDAQ:GLYC) are two firms in the Biotechnology that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. 63 11.56 N/A 2.79 20.85 GlycoMimetics Inc. 11 0.00 N/A -1.18 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. and GlycoMimetics Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. 0.00% 0% 0% GlycoMimetics Inc. 0.00% -24.1% -23.1%

Risk and Volatility

BioSpecifics Technologies Corp.’s current beta is 1.22 and it happens to be 22.00% more volatile than S&P 500. Competitively, GlycoMimetics Inc. is 138.00% more volatile than S&P 500, because of the 2.38 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. are 27.1 and 27.1. Competitively, GlycoMimetics Inc. has 23.9 and 23.9 for Current and Quick Ratio. BioSpecifics Technologies Corp.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than GlycoMimetics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. and GlycoMimetics Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. 0 0 1 3.00 GlycoMimetics Inc. 0 2 1 2.33

BioSpecifics Technologies Corp.’s average price target is $85, while its potential upside is 54.32%. On the other hand, GlycoMimetics Inc.’s potential upside is 240.24% and its average price target is $11.33. The results provided earlier shows that GlycoMimetics Inc. appears more favorable than BioSpecifics Technologies Corp., based on analyst opinion.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 59.8% of BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. shares are owned by institutional investors while 0% of GlycoMimetics Inc. are owned by institutional investors. 2.6% are BioSpecifics Technologies Corp.’s share owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 1.31% of GlycoMimetics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. -4.77% -4.52% -11.97% -9.64% 29.28% -4.13% GlycoMimetics Inc. 2.44% -23.02% -21.51% -17.66% -32.63% -2.53%

For the past year BioSpecifics Technologies Corp.’s stock price has bigger decline than GlycoMimetics Inc.

Summary

On 8 of the 10 factors BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. beats GlycoMimetics Inc.

BioSpecifics Technologies Corp., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of an injectable collagenase clostridium histolyticum for multiple indications in the United States. The company offers injectable collagenase for the treatment of DupuytrenÂ’s contracture and PeyronieÂ’s disease under the XIAFLEX brand in Canada and Australia, as well as under XIAPEX brand name in Europe. It also provides injectable collagenase to treat frozen shoulder, cellulite, canine lipoma, lateral hip fat, and plantar fibromatosis, as well as for the treatment of human lipoma and uterine fibroids. The company is also involved in the development of other clinical indications for which collagenase injection has been tested, such as keloids, hypertrophic scars, scarred tendons, glaucoma, herniated intervertebral discs, and as an adjunct to vitrectomy. It has a development and license agreement with Endo Global Ventures. BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. was founded in 1957 and is headquartered in Lynbrook, New York.

GlycoMimetics, Inc., a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of glycomimetic drugs to address unmet medical needs resulting from diseases in the United States. The company is developing its lead product candidates include rivipansel, a pan-selectin antagonist, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of vaso-occlusive crisis, a debilitating and painful condition that occurs periodically throughout the life of a person with sickle cell disease; and GMI-1271, an E-selectin antagonist to treat acute myeloid leukemia and other hematologic cancers. It is also developing GMI-1359, a drug candidate targeting E-selectin and CXCR4; and galectin-3 and galectin-9 inhibitors. The company has a collaborative research and development agreement with Pfizer Inc. GlycoMimetics, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Rockville, Maryland.