BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. (BSTC) and Gamida Cell Ltd. (NASDAQ:GMDA) Comparing side by side

BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. (NASDAQ:BSTC) and Gamida Cell Ltd. (NASDAQ:GMDA) compete with each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will analyze and contrast their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. 64 13.33 N/A 2.73 24.24 Gamida Cell Ltd. 9 0.00 N/A -2.16 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. and Gamida Cell Ltd.

Profitability

Table 2 represents BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. (NASDAQ:BSTC) and Gamida Cell Ltd. (NASDAQ:GMDA)’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. 0.00% 0% 0% Gamida Cell Ltd. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. is 27.1 while its Quick Ratio stands at 27.1. The Current Ratio of rival Gamida Cell Ltd. is 9.3 and its Quick Ratio is has 9.3. BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Gamida Cell Ltd.

Analyst Recommendations

Ratings and Recommendations for BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. and Gamida Cell Ltd. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. 0 0 1 3.00 Gamida Cell Ltd. 0 0 0 0.00

BioSpecifics Technologies Corp.’s upside potential is 36.70% at a $85 consensus target price.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. and Gamida Cell Ltd. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 63.5% and 16.3%. 0.1% are BioSpecifics Technologies Corp.’s share owned by insiders. Comparatively, 65.61% are Gamida Cell Ltd.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. -3.75% -1.43% -2.63% 14.13% 59.21% 9.16% Gamida Cell Ltd. -10.5% -14.25% -48.67% -30.28% 0% -27.97%

For the past year BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. had bullish trend while Gamida Cell Ltd. had bearish trend.

Summary

BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. beats on 7 of the 7 factors Gamida Cell Ltd.

BioSpecifics Technologies Corp., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of an injectable collagenase clostridium histolyticum for multiple indications in the United States. The company offers injectable collagenase for the treatment of DupuytrenÂ’s contracture and PeyronieÂ’s disease under the XIAFLEX brand in Canada and Australia, as well as under XIAPEX brand name in Europe. It also provides injectable collagenase to treat frozen shoulder, cellulite, canine lipoma, lateral hip fat, and plantar fibromatosis, as well as for the treatment of human lipoma and uterine fibroids. The company is also involved in the development of other clinical indications for which collagenase injection has been tested, such as keloids, hypertrophic scars, scarred tendons, glaucoma, herniated intervertebral discs, and as an adjunct to vitrectomy. It has a development and license agreement with Endo Global Ventures. BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. was founded in 1957 and is headquartered in Lynbrook, New York.

Gamida Cell Ltd., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing cell therapies to cure cancer, and rare and serious hematologic diseases in the United States, the European Union, and internationally. The company's lead product candidate is NiCord, a nicotinamide (NAM)-expanded cord blood cell therapy that is in Phase 3 clinical trials for use as a curative stem cell graft for patients in hematopoietic stem cell transplant. It is also developing NAM-NK, an innate immunotherapy of expanded natural killer cells, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of refractory non-Hodgkin lymphoma and multiple myeloma. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Jerusalem, Israel.