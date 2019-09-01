BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. (BSTC) and Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:FULC) Comparing side by side

BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. (NASDAQ:BSTC) and Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:FULC) are two firms in the Biotechnology that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. 63 11.56 N/A 2.79 20.85 Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. 12 0.00 N/A -3.20 0.00

Demonstrates BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. and Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. and Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. 0.00% 0% 0% Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. is 27.1 while its Quick Ratio stands at 27.1. The Current Ratio of rival Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. is 13.6 and its Quick Ratio is has 13.6. BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The table delivered features the ratings and recommendations for BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. and Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. 0 0 1 3.00 Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

BioSpecifics Technologies Corp.’s consensus target price is $85, while its potential upside is 54.32%. Meanwhile, Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc.’s consensus target price is $24, while its potential upside is 119.18%. Based on the data delivered earlier, Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. is looking more favorable than BioSpecifics Technologies Corp., analysts opinion.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 59.8% of BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. shares and 0% of Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. shares. Insiders held 2.6% of BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. shares. Competitively, 3% are Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. -4.77% -4.52% -11.97% -9.64% 29.28% -4.13% Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. 4.53% 0% 0% 0% 0% 2.59%

For the past year BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. had bearish trend while Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. beats Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. on 5 of the 7 factors.

BioSpecifics Technologies Corp., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of an injectable collagenase clostridium histolyticum for multiple indications in the United States. The company offers injectable collagenase for the treatment of DupuytrenÂ’s contracture and PeyronieÂ’s disease under the XIAFLEX brand in Canada and Australia, as well as under XIAPEX brand name in Europe. It also provides injectable collagenase to treat frozen shoulder, cellulite, canine lipoma, lateral hip fat, and plantar fibromatosis, as well as for the treatment of human lipoma and uterine fibroids. The company is also involved in the development of other clinical indications for which collagenase injection has been tested, such as keloids, hypertrophic scars, scarred tendons, glaucoma, herniated intervertebral discs, and as an adjunct to vitrectomy. It has a development and license agreement with Endo Global Ventures. BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. was founded in 1957 and is headquartered in Lynbrook, New York.