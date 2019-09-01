BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. (BSTC) and Fortress Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIOP) Comparing side by side

Since BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. (NASDAQ:BSTC) and Fortress Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIOP) are part of the Biotechnology industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. 63 11.56 N/A 2.79 20.85 Fortress Biotech Inc. 20 3.74 N/A -1.38 0.00

In table 1 we can see BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. and Fortress Biotech Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. 0.00% 0% 0% Fortress Biotech Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

The table given features the ratings and recommendations for BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. and Fortress Biotech Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. 0 0 1 3.00 Fortress Biotech Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

BioSpecifics Technologies Corp.’s upside potential currently stands at 54.32% and an $85 consensus price target.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 59.8% of BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. shares and 0% of Fortress Biotech Inc. shares. BioSpecifics Technologies Corp.’s share owned by insiders are 2.6%.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. -4.77% -4.52% -11.97% -9.64% 29.28% -4.13% Fortress Biotech Inc. 0.06% 1.87% 10.99% 21.61% 2.35% 50.44%

For the past year BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. had bearish trend while Fortress Biotech Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. beats Fortress Biotech Inc. on 6 of the 7 factors.

BioSpecifics Technologies Corp., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of an injectable collagenase clostridium histolyticum for multiple indications in the United States. The company offers injectable collagenase for the treatment of DupuytrenÂ’s contracture and PeyronieÂ’s disease under the XIAFLEX brand in Canada and Australia, as well as under XIAPEX brand name in Europe. It also provides injectable collagenase to treat frozen shoulder, cellulite, canine lipoma, lateral hip fat, and plantar fibromatosis, as well as for the treatment of human lipoma and uterine fibroids. The company is also involved in the development of other clinical indications for which collagenase injection has been tested, such as keloids, hypertrophic scars, scarred tendons, glaucoma, herniated intervertebral discs, and as an adjunct to vitrectomy. It has a development and license agreement with Endo Global Ventures. BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. was founded in 1957 and is headquartered in Lynbrook, New York.