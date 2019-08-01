BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. (BSTC) and Exelixis Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) Comparison side by side

This is a contrast between BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. (NASDAQ:BSTC) and Exelixis Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) based on their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. 64 12.45 N/A 2.73 24.24 Exelixis Inc. 22 7.50 N/A 2.08 9.28

Demonstrates BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. and Exelixis Inc. earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation. Exelixis Inc. seems to has lower revenue and earnings compared to BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. The business with the higher price-to-earnings out of the two companies is considered for more expensive of the two firms presently. BioSpecifics Technologies Corp.’s shares have been trading at higher price-to-earnings ratio which means it is presently more expensive than Exelixis Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. 0.00% 0% 0% Exelixis Inc. 0.00% 59.6% 53.1%

Risk and Volatility

BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. is 24.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 because the stock has a beta of 1.24. From a competition point of view, Exelixis Inc. has a 2.07 beta which is 107.00% more volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. is 27.1 while its Quick Ratio stands at 27.1. The Current Ratio of rival Exelixis Inc. is 7.6 and its Quick Ratio is has 7.5. BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Exelixis Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. and Exelixis Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. 0 0 1 3.00 Exelixis Inc. 0 1 2 2.67

The consensus price target of BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. is $85, with potential upside of 46.30%. On the other hand, Exelixis Inc.’s potential upside is 56.70% and its consensus price target is $33.33. The data from earlier shows that analysts view suggest that Exelixis Inc. seems more appealing than BioSpecifics Technologies Corp.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. and Exelixis Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 63.5% and 78.3%. BioSpecifics Technologies Corp.’s share owned by insiders are 0.1%. Comparatively, Exelixis Inc. has 1.4% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. -3.75% -1.43% -2.63% 14.13% 59.21% 9.16% Exelixis Inc. -4.87% -15.99% -12.34% 15.96% -6.75% -1.73%

For the past year BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. had bullish trend while Exelixis Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. beats on 10 of the 12 factors Exelixis Inc.

BioSpecifics Technologies Corp., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of an injectable collagenase clostridium histolyticum for multiple indications in the United States. The company offers injectable collagenase for the treatment of DupuytrenÂ’s contracture and PeyronieÂ’s disease under the XIAFLEX brand in Canada and Australia, as well as under XIAPEX brand name in Europe. It also provides injectable collagenase to treat frozen shoulder, cellulite, canine lipoma, lateral hip fat, and plantar fibromatosis, as well as for the treatment of human lipoma and uterine fibroids. The company is also involved in the development of other clinical indications for which collagenase injection has been tested, such as keloids, hypertrophic scars, scarred tendons, glaucoma, herniated intervertebral discs, and as an adjunct to vitrectomy. It has a development and license agreement with Endo Global Ventures. BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. was founded in 1957 and is headquartered in Lynbrook, New York.

Exelixis, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of new medicines with the potential to enhance care and outcomes for people with cancer. The companyÂ’s products include CABOMETYX for the treatment of patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma, who have received prior anti-angiogenic therapy; and COMETRIQ for the treatment of patients with progressive, metastatic medullary thyroid carcinoma. Its CABOMETYX and COMETRIQ are derived from cabozantinib, an inhibitor of multiple tyrosine kinases, including MET, AXL, and VEGF receptors, which has shown clinical anti-tumor activity in approximately 20 forms of cancer and is the subject of a broad clinical development program. It also offers COTELLIC (cobimetinib), a selective inhibitor of MEK, in combination with vemurafenib for the treatment of patients with BRAF V600E or V600K mutation-positive advanced melanoma in the United States; and in combination with vemurafenib in other territories, including the European Union, Switzerland, Canada, Australia, and Brazil. Exelixis, Inc. has collaboration and license agreements with Ipsen Pharma SAS, Genentech, Inc., GlaxoSmithKline, Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, Sanofi, Merck, and Daiichi Sankyo Company Limited for the development and commercialization of various compounds and programs. The company was formerly known as Exelixis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and changed its name to Exelixis, Inc. in February 2000. Exelixis, Inc. was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.