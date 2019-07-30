BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. (BSTC) and Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:DOVA) Comparison side by side

This is a contrast between BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. (NASDAQ:BSTC) and Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:DOVA) based on their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. 64 12.57 N/A 2.73 24.24 Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc. 10 31.09 N/A -2.66 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. and Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. (NASDAQ:BSTC) and Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:DOVA)’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. 0.00% 0% 0% Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -87.2% -61.8%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. is 27.1 while its Current Ratio is 27.1. Meanwhile, Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a Current Ratio of 4.5 while its Quick Ratio is 4.3. BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. and Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. 0 0 1 3.00 Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The average price target of BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. is $85, with potential upside of 44.88%. Competitively the average price target of Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc. is $13, which is potential -17.77% downside. Based on the results delivered earlier, BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. is looking more favorable than Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc., analysts view.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. and Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 63.5% and 41.7%. Insiders owned roughly 0.1% of BioSpecifics Technologies Corp.’s shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 49.4% of Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. -3.75% -1.43% -2.63% 14.13% 59.21% 9.16% Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc. 14.96% 36.13% 49.16% -31.73% -56.16% 52.11%

For the past year BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. was less bullish than Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. beats Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc. on 8 of the 10 factors.

BioSpecifics Technologies Corp., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of an injectable collagenase clostridium histolyticum for multiple indications in the United States. The company offers injectable collagenase for the treatment of DupuytrenÂ’s contracture and PeyronieÂ’s disease under the XIAFLEX brand in Canada and Australia, as well as under XIAPEX brand name in Europe. It also provides injectable collagenase to treat frozen shoulder, cellulite, canine lipoma, lateral hip fat, and plantar fibromatosis, as well as for the treatment of human lipoma and uterine fibroids. The company is also involved in the development of other clinical indications for which collagenase injection has been tested, such as keloids, hypertrophic scars, scarred tendons, glaucoma, herniated intervertebral discs, and as an adjunct to vitrectomy. It has a development and license agreement with Endo Global Ventures. BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. was founded in 1957 and is headquartered in Lynbrook, New York.

Dova Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a pharmaceutical company, focuses on acquiring, developing, and commercializing drug candidates for thrombocytopenia diseases. Its drug candidate includes avatrombopag, an orally administered thrombopoietin receptor agonist that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of thrombocytopenia in patients with chronic liver diseases. The company was founded in 2016 and is based in Durham, North Carolina.