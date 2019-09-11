BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. (BSTC) and Cocrystal Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:COCP) Comparison side by side

Since BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. (NASDAQ:BSTC) and Cocrystal Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:COCP) are part of the Biotechnology industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. 62 11.98 N/A 2.79 20.85 Cocrystal Pharma Inc. 2 12.17 N/A -1.49 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. and Cocrystal Pharma Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. 0.00% 0% 0% Cocrystal Pharma Inc. 0.00% -48.9% -45%

Volatility and Risk

BioSpecifics Technologies Corp.’s current beta is 1.22 and it happens to be 22.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Cocrystal Pharma Inc.’s 1.06 beta is the reason why it is 6.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. are 27.1 and 27.1 respectively. Its competitor Cocrystal Pharma Inc.’s Current Ratio is 5.6 and its Quick Ratio is 5.6. BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Cocrystal Pharma Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The table given features the ratings and recommendations for BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. and Cocrystal Pharma Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. 0 0 1 3.00 Cocrystal Pharma Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. has a 52.63% upside potential and a consensus target price of $85.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. and Cocrystal Pharma Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 59.8% and 12.8% respectively. Insiders owned roughly 2.6% of BioSpecifics Technologies Corp.’s shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 64.15% of Cocrystal Pharma Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. -4.77% -4.52% -11.97% -9.64% 29.28% -4.13% Cocrystal Pharma Inc. 7.2% 5.07% -11.63% -20.56% -46.48% -36.67%

For the past year BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. was less bearish than Cocrystal Pharma Inc.

Summary

BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. beats on 8 of the 9 factors Cocrystal Pharma Inc.

BioSpecifics Technologies Corp., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of an injectable collagenase clostridium histolyticum for multiple indications in the United States. The company offers injectable collagenase for the treatment of DupuytrenÂ’s contracture and PeyronieÂ’s disease under the XIAFLEX brand in Canada and Australia, as well as under XIAPEX brand name in Europe. It also provides injectable collagenase to treat frozen shoulder, cellulite, canine lipoma, lateral hip fat, and plantar fibromatosis, as well as for the treatment of human lipoma and uterine fibroids. The company is also involved in the development of other clinical indications for which collagenase injection has been tested, such as keloids, hypertrophic scars, scarred tendons, glaucoma, herniated intervertebral discs, and as an adjunct to vitrectomy. It has a development and license agreement with Endo Global Ventures. BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. was founded in 1957 and is headquartered in Lynbrook, New York.

Cocrystal Pharma, Inc., a preclinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing antiviral therapeutics for human diseases. The company focuses on developing inhibitors that target viral replication enzymes and viral replication protein. It is developing antiviral therapeutics for human diseases, including hepatitis C virus (HCV), influenza virus, and norovirus. The company also develops targeted in-house chemical libraries consisting of nucleosides, non-nucleoside inhibitors, metal-binding inhibitors, and fragments. It has research collaboration agreement with HitGen, Ltd. and InterX, Inc. to develop small molecule drug candidates against several undisclosed targets. Cocrystal Pharma, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Tucker, Georgia.