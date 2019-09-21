BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. (BSTC) and Clearside Biomedical Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSD) Comparison side by side

We will be contrasting the differences between BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. (NASDAQ:BSTC) and Clearside Biomedical Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSD) as far as analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Biotechnology industry.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. 62 12.10 N/A 2.79 20.85 Clearside Biomedical Inc. 1 236.41 N/A -2.52 0.00

Demonstrates BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. and Clearside Biomedical Inc. earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. 0.00% 0% 0% Clearside Biomedical Inc. 0.00% -217% -136.6%

Liquidity

BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. has a Current Ratio of 27.1 and a Quick Ratio of 27.1. Competitively, Clearside Biomedical Inc.’s Current Ratio is 3 and has 3 Quick Ratio. BioSpecifics Technologies Corp.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Clearside Biomedical Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. and Clearside Biomedical Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 59.8% and 29%. BioSpecifics Technologies Corp.’s share owned by insiders are 2.6%. Comparatively, 0.5% are Clearside Biomedical Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. -4.77% -4.52% -11.97% -9.64% 29.28% -4.13% Clearside Biomedical Inc. 2.73% 8.65% -8.87% -3.42% -87.13% 5.61%

For the past year BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. had bearish trend while Clearside Biomedical Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. beats Clearside Biomedical Inc. on 6 of the 8 factors.

BioSpecifics Technologies Corp., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of an injectable collagenase clostridium histolyticum for multiple indications in the United States. The company offers injectable collagenase for the treatment of DupuytrenÂ’s contracture and PeyronieÂ’s disease under the XIAFLEX brand in Canada and Australia, as well as under XIAPEX brand name in Europe. It also provides injectable collagenase to treat frozen shoulder, cellulite, canine lipoma, lateral hip fat, and plantar fibromatosis, as well as for the treatment of human lipoma and uterine fibroids. The company is also involved in the development of other clinical indications for which collagenase injection has been tested, such as keloids, hypertrophic scars, scarred tendons, glaucoma, herniated intervertebral discs, and as an adjunct to vitrectomy. It has a development and license agreement with Endo Global Ventures. BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. was founded in 1957 and is headquartered in Lynbrook, New York.

Clearside Biomedical, Inc., a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company, develops first-in-class drug therapies to treat blinding diseases of the eye. It is developing suprachoroidal injection of CLS-TA, a proprietary preservative-free formulation of the corticosteroid triamcinolone acetonide, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of macular edema associated with non-infectious uveitis; suprachoroidal injection of CLS-TA and a concomitant intravitreal injection of Eylea, an inhibitor of vascular endothelial growth factor that is in Phase III clinical trial to treat macular edema associated with retinal vein occlusion (RVO); and suprachoroidal injection of CLS-TA alone or together with intravitreal injection of Eylea that is in phase I/II clinical trial for diabetic macular edema (DME). The companyÂ’s pre-clinical development program for axitinib for the treatment of wet age-related macular degeneration (wet AMD). Clearside Biomedical, Inc. has a collaboration agreement with Santen Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. to develop compounds for suprachoroidal space injection that are designed to treat DME, wet AMD, and RVO, as well as to reduce elevated intraocular pressure associated with glaucoma for a sustained period of time. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Alpharetta, Georgia.