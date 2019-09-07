BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. (BSTC) and Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CBMG) Comparing side by side

This is a contrast between BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. (NASDAQ:BSTC) and Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CBMG) based on their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. 62 11.45 N/A 2.79 20.85 Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc. 16 1729.90 N/A -2.21 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. and Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. and Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. 0.00% 0% 0% Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc. 0.00% -45.6% -38.7%

Volatility and Risk

A beta of 1.22 shows that BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. is 22.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc.’s beta is 2.67 which is 167.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. are 27.1 and 27.1 respectively. Its competitor Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc.’s Current Ratio is 4.4 and its Quick Ratio is 4.4. BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Ratings and Recommendations for BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. and Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. 0 0 1 3.00 Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

BioSpecifics Technologies Corp.’s consensus price target is $85, while its potential upside is 58.46%. Competitively the consensus price target of Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc. is $27, which is potential 113.78% upside. Based on the results delivered earlier, Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc. is looking more favorable than BioSpecifics Technologies Corp., analysts opinion.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. and Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 59.8% and 23.8% respectively. BioSpecifics Technologies Corp.’s share owned by insiders are 2.6%. Comparatively, Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc. has 37.14% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. -4.77% -4.52% -11.97% -9.64% 29.28% -4.13% Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc. -3.9% -9.34% -17.33% -21.6% -34.49% -21.91%

For the past year BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. was less bearish than Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc.

Summary

BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. beats Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc. on 7 of the 9 factors.

BioSpecifics Technologies Corp., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of an injectable collagenase clostridium histolyticum for multiple indications in the United States. The company offers injectable collagenase for the treatment of DupuytrenÂ’s contracture and PeyronieÂ’s disease under the XIAFLEX brand in Canada and Australia, as well as under XIAPEX brand name in Europe. It also provides injectable collagenase to treat frozen shoulder, cellulite, canine lipoma, lateral hip fat, and plantar fibromatosis, as well as for the treatment of human lipoma and uterine fibroids. The company is also involved in the development of other clinical indications for which collagenase injection has been tested, such as keloids, hypertrophic scars, scarred tendons, glaucoma, herniated intervertebral discs, and as an adjunct to vitrectomy. It has a development and license agreement with Endo Global Ventures. BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. was founded in 1957 and is headquartered in Lynbrook, New York.

Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops treatments for cancerous and degenerative diseases in Greater China. It focuses on developing and marketing cell-based therapies to treat serious diseases, such as cancer, orthopedic, and various inflammatory diseases, as well as metabolic diseases. The company develops treatments utilizing proprietary cell based technologies, including immune cell therapy for the treatment of a range of cancers; human adipose-derived mesenchymal progenitor cells for the treatment of joint and autoimmune diseases; and tumor cell specific dendritic cell therapy. The company has a strategic research collaboration with GE Healthcare Life Sciences China to co-develop industrial control processes in Chimeric Antigen Receptor T-cell (CAR-T) and stem cell manufacturing. Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc. was incorporated in 2001 and is headquartered in Cupertino, California.