BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. (BSTC) and Catalyst Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:CBIO) Contrasting side by side

BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. (NASDAQ:BSTC) and Catalyst Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:CBIO) have been rivals in the Biotechnology for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. 63 11.45 N/A 2.79 20.85 Catalyst Biosciences Inc. 8 0.00 N/A -3.36 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. and Catalyst Biosciences Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 represents BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. (NASDAQ:BSTC) and Catalyst Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:CBIO)’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. 0.00% 0% 0% Catalyst Biosciences Inc. 0.00% -32.6% -31.5%

Volatility and Risk

BioSpecifics Technologies Corp.’s current beta is 1.22 and it happens to be 22.00% more volatile than S&P 500. Competitively, Catalyst Biosciences Inc.’s beta is 1.88 which is 88.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

27.1 and 27.1 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. Its rival Catalyst Biosciences Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 24.9 and 24.9 respectively. BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Catalyst Biosciences Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the delivered recommendations and ratings for BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. and Catalyst Biosciences Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. 0 0 1 3.00 Catalyst Biosciences Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

BioSpecifics Technologies Corp.’s upside potential currently stands at 58.46% and an $85 consensus price target.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 59.8% of BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. shares and 82.9% of Catalyst Biosciences Inc. shares. Insiders held 2.6% of BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 0.4% of Catalyst Biosciences Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. -4.77% -4.52% -11.97% -9.64% 29.28% -4.13% Catalyst Biosciences Inc. -1.92% 10.38% -5.43% -4.21% -15.39% 3.8%

For the past year BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. had bearish trend while Catalyst Biosciences Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

On 8 of the 9 factors BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. beats Catalyst Biosciences Inc.

BioSpecifics Technologies Corp., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of an injectable collagenase clostridium histolyticum for multiple indications in the United States. The company offers injectable collagenase for the treatment of DupuytrenÂ’s contracture and PeyronieÂ’s disease under the XIAFLEX brand in Canada and Australia, as well as under XIAPEX brand name in Europe. It also provides injectable collagenase to treat frozen shoulder, cellulite, canine lipoma, lateral hip fat, and plantar fibromatosis, as well as for the treatment of human lipoma and uterine fibroids. The company is also involved in the development of other clinical indications for which collagenase injection has been tested, such as keloids, hypertrophic scars, scarred tendons, glaucoma, herniated intervertebral discs, and as an adjunct to vitrectomy. It has a development and license agreement with Endo Global Ventures. BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. was founded in 1957 and is headquartered in Lynbrook, New York.