BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. (BSTC) and Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR) Contrasting side by side

Both BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. (NASDAQ:BSTC) and Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. 57 0.79 4.23M 2.79 20.85 Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. 31 5.03 93.18M 0.07 398.08

Table 1 demonstrates BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. and Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. is observed to has lower revenue and earnings than BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. Company that presently has a lower P/E ratio means that it is the more affordable of the two businesses. BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. is presently more affordable than Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc., because it’s trading at a lower P/E ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. and Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. 7,439,324.66% 0% 0% Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. 302,434,274.59% 6.7% 4.3%

Risk & Volatility

BioSpecifics Technologies Corp.’s 1.22 beta indicates that its volatility is 22.00% more volatile than that of S&P 500. From a competition point of view, Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 1.58 beta which is 58.00% more volatile compared to S&P 500.

Liquidity

27.1 and 27.1 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. Its rival Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 2.3 and 2.3 respectively. BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table given below contains the ratings and recommendations for BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. and Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. 0 0 0 0.00 Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Competitively the consensus target price of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. is $46, which is potential 63.24% upside.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. and Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 59.8% and 63.8% respectively. About 2.6% of BioSpecifics Technologies Corp.’s share are owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 3.7% of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. -4.77% -4.52% -11.97% -9.64% 29.28% -4.13% Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. -0.58% 9.7% 66.72% 113.36% 107.57% 133.98%

For the past year BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. has -4.13% weaker performance while Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 133.98% stronger performance.

Summary

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. on 10 of the 14 factors.

BioSpecifics Technologies Corp., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of an injectable collagenase clostridium histolyticum for multiple indications in the United States. The company offers injectable collagenase for the treatment of DupuytrenÂ’s contracture and PeyronieÂ’s disease under the XIAFLEX brand in Canada and Australia, as well as under XIAPEX brand name in Europe. It also provides injectable collagenase to treat frozen shoulder, cellulite, canine lipoma, lateral hip fat, and plantar fibromatosis, as well as for the treatment of human lipoma and uterine fibroids. The company is also involved in the development of other clinical indications for which collagenase injection has been tested, such as keloids, hypertrophic scars, scarred tendons, glaucoma, herniated intervertebral discs, and as an adjunct to vitrectomy. It has a development and license agreement with Endo Global Ventures. BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. was founded in 1957 and is headquartered in Lynbrook, New York.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. develops novel drugs to treat intractable diseases in the United States. Its pre-clinical stage drug candidates include ARO-HBV to treat chronic hepatitis B virus infection; ARO-AAT to treat liver disease associated with alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency; ARO-LPA to reduce production of apolipoprotein A; ARO-AMG1, which is developed against an undisclosed genetically validated cardiovascular target; and ARO-F12, a potential treatment for factor 12 mediated diseases, such as hereditary angioedema and thromboembolic disorders. The company also develops ARO-HIF2, a drug candidate for the treatment of clear cell renal cell carcinoma. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has collaboration and license agreements with Amgen, Inc. The company was formerly known as Arrowhead Research Corporation and changed its name to Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in April 2016. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was incorporated in 1989 and is headquartered in Pasadena, California.