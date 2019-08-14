BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. (BSTC) and Arbutus Biopharma Corporation (NASDAQ:ABUS) Contrasting side by side

Since BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. (NASDAQ:BSTC) and Arbutus Biopharma Corporation (NASDAQ:ABUS) are part of the Biotechnology industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. 64 11.96 N/A 2.79 20.85 Arbutus Biopharma Corporation 3 18.71 N/A -1.32 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. and Arbutus Biopharma Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. (NASDAQ:BSTC) and Arbutus Biopharma Corporation (NASDAQ:ABUS)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. 0.00% 0% 0% Arbutus Biopharma Corporation 0.00% -87.5% -30.6%

Risk and Volatility

A 1.22 beta indicates that BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. is 22.00% more volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, Arbutus Biopharma Corporation is 85.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 1.85 beta.

Liquidity

BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. has a Current Ratio of 27.1 and a Quick Ratio of 27.1. Competitively, Arbutus Biopharma Corporation’s Current Ratio is 12.7 and has 12.7 Quick Ratio. BioSpecifics Technologies Corp.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Arbutus Biopharma Corporation.

Analyst Ratings

BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. and Arbutus Biopharma Corporation Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. 0 0 1 3.00 Arbutus Biopharma Corporation 0 0 0 0.00

The average price target of BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. is $85, with potential upside of 48.89%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 59.8% of BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. shares are held by institutional investors while 43% of Arbutus Biopharma Corporation are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held roughly 2.6% of BioSpecifics Technologies Corp.’s shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 40.87% of Arbutus Biopharma Corporation’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. -4.77% -4.52% -11.97% -9.64% 29.28% -4.13% Arbutus Biopharma Corporation -3.78% -21.24% -31.27% -52.02% -83.52% -53.52%

For the past year BioSpecifics Technologies Corp.’s stock price has smaller decline than Arbutus Biopharma Corporation.

Summary

On 8 of the 9 factors BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. beats Arbutus Biopharma Corporation.

BioSpecifics Technologies Corp., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of an injectable collagenase clostridium histolyticum for multiple indications in the United States. The company offers injectable collagenase for the treatment of DupuytrenÂ’s contracture and PeyronieÂ’s disease under the XIAFLEX brand in Canada and Australia, as well as under XIAPEX brand name in Europe. It also provides injectable collagenase to treat frozen shoulder, cellulite, canine lipoma, lateral hip fat, and plantar fibromatosis, as well as for the treatment of human lipoma and uterine fibroids. The company is also involved in the development of other clinical indications for which collagenase injection has been tested, such as keloids, hypertrophic scars, scarred tendons, glaucoma, herniated intervertebral discs, and as an adjunct to vitrectomy. It has a development and license agreement with Endo Global Ventures. BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. was founded in 1957 and is headquartered in Lynbrook, New York.

Arbutus Biopharma Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in discovering, developing, and commercializing a cure for patients suffering from chronic Hepatitis B virus (HBV) infection in Canada and the United States. It also develops a pipeline of products based on RNA interference therapeutics (RNAi). The companyÂ’s lead candidate is ARB-1467, which is in a Phase II trial to eliminate HBV surface antigen expression in patients chronically infected with HBV. Its product candidates also comprise ARB-1740, a pan-genotypic second-generation siRNA therapeutic in Phase II multi-dose study in Hepatitis B e antigen-chronic HBV patients; and AB-423, a core protein/capsid assembly inhibitor in Phase I clinical trial as an oral therapeutic for the treatment of chronic HBV infection. In addition, the company has various research programs for the discovery and development of proprietary HBV candidates, including oral surface antigen inhibitors, cccDNA targeting agents, and immunomodulators. Further, its partnered programs consist of Patisiran (ALN-TTR02), an RNAi therapeutic targeting transthyretin (TTR) in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of TTR-mediated amyloidosis in patients with FAP; Marqibo for the treatment of adult patients with Philadelphia chromosome-negative acute lymphoblastic leukemia in second or greater relapse or whose disease has progressed following two or more lines of anti-leukemia therapy; and DCR-PH1 for the treatment of primary hyperoxaluria type 1. The company was formerly known as Tekmira Pharmaceuticals Corporation and changed its name to Arbutus Biopharma Corporation in July 2015. Arbutus Biopharma Corporation is headquartered in Burnaby, Canada.