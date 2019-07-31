BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. (BSTC) and Anavex Life Sciences Corp. (NASDAQ:AVXL) Contrasting side by side

Both BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. (NASDAQ:BSTC) and Anavex Life Sciences Corp. (NASDAQ:AVXL) are each other’s competitor in the Biotechnology industry. Thus the contrast of their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. 64 12.76 N/A 2.73 24.24 Anavex Life Sciences Corp. 3 0.00 N/A -0.46 0.00

In table 1 we can see BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. and Anavex Life Sciences Corp.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. and Anavex Life Sciences Corp.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. 0.00% 0% 0% Anavex Life Sciences Corp. 0.00% -127.1% -102.3%

Risk and Volatility

BioSpecifics Technologies Corp.’s volatility measures that it’s 24.00% more volatile than S&P 500 due to its 1.24 beta. Anavex Life Sciences Corp. has a 2.47 beta and it is 147.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

BioSpecifics Technologies Corp.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 27.1 and 27.1 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Anavex Life Sciences Corp. are 3.2 and 3.2 respectively. BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Anavex Life Sciences Corp.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the delivered recommendations and ratings for BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. and Anavex Life Sciences Corp.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. 0 0 1 3.00 Anavex Life Sciences Corp. 0 0 2 3.00

$85 is BioSpecifics Technologies Corp.’s average target price while its potential upside is 42.76%. Anavex Life Sciences Corp. on the other hand boasts of a $13 average target price and a 417.93% potential upside. Based on the analysts view we can conclude, Anavex Life Sciences Corp. is looking more favorable than BioSpecifics Technologies Corp.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 63.5% of BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. shares are held by institutional investors while 12.4% of Anavex Life Sciences Corp. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held roughly 0.1% of BioSpecifics Technologies Corp.’s shares. Insiders Competitively, held 5.43% of Anavex Life Sciences Corp. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. -3.75% -1.43% -2.63% 14.13% 59.21% 9.16% Anavex Life Sciences Corp. 13.11% 19.79% 38.55% 32.18% 57.53% 121.15%

For the past year BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. has weaker performance than Anavex Life Sciences Corp.

Summary

BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. beats on 7 of the 9 factors Anavex Life Sciences Corp.

BioSpecifics Technologies Corp., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of an injectable collagenase clostridium histolyticum for multiple indications in the United States. The company offers injectable collagenase for the treatment of DupuytrenÂ’s contracture and PeyronieÂ’s disease under the XIAFLEX brand in Canada and Australia, as well as under XIAPEX brand name in Europe. It also provides injectable collagenase to treat frozen shoulder, cellulite, canine lipoma, lateral hip fat, and plantar fibromatosis, as well as for the treatment of human lipoma and uterine fibroids. The company is also involved in the development of other clinical indications for which collagenase injection has been tested, such as keloids, hypertrophic scars, scarred tendons, glaucoma, herniated intervertebral discs, and as an adjunct to vitrectomy. It has a development and license agreement with Endo Global Ventures. BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. was founded in 1957 and is headquartered in Lynbrook, New York.

Anavex Life Sciences Corp., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of drug candidates for the treatment of AlzheimerÂ’s disease, other central nervous system diseases, pain, and various cancers. The companyÂ’s lead drug candidates include ANAVEX 2-73, a Phase 2a clinical trial for the treatment of AlzheimerÂ’s disease; and preclinical stage to treat ParkinsonÂ’s disease. Its preclinical drug candidates include ANAVEX 3-71, which uses ligands that activate sigma-1 and M1 muscarinic receptors to treat AlzheimerÂ’s disease; ANAVEX 1-41, a sigma-1 agonist that protects nerve cells from degeneration or death; ANAVEX 1037 for the treatment of prostate cancer; and ANAVEX 1066, a mixed sigma-1/sigma-2 ligand for the treatment of neuropathic and visceral pain. The company was founded in 2006 and is based in New York, New York.