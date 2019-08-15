BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. (BSTC) and Alector Inc. (NASDAQ:ALEC) Contrasting side by side

BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. (NASDAQ:BSTC) and Alector Inc. (NASDAQ:ALEC) compete with each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will analyze and contrast their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. 64 11.96 N/A 2.79 20.85 Alector Inc. 20 37.14 N/A -0.40 0.00

In table 1 we can see BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. and Alector Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. 0.00% 0% 0% Alector Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. is 27.1 while its Quick Ratio stands at 27.1. The Current Ratio of rival Alector Inc. is 7.9 and its Quick Ratio is has 7.9. BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Alector Inc.

Analyst Ratings

BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. and Alector Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. 0 0 1 3.00 Alector Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

BioSpecifics Technologies Corp.’s upside potential currently stands at 48.89% and an $85 consensus target price. Competitively Alector Inc. has an average target price of $27, with potential upside of 77.63%. The data from earlier shows that analysts view suggest that Alector Inc. seems more appealing than BioSpecifics Technologies Corp.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 59.8% of BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. shares and 59.1% of Alector Inc. shares. Insiders held 2.6% of BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. shares. Comparatively, Alector Inc. has 8.1% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. -4.77% -4.52% -11.97% -9.64% 29.28% -4.13% Alector Inc. 6.24% 11.86% 7.1% 0% 0% 17.33%

For the past year BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. has -4.13% weaker performance while Alector Inc. has 17.33% stronger performance.

Summary

On 4 of the 7 factors BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. beats Alector Inc.

BioSpecifics Technologies Corp., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of an injectable collagenase clostridium histolyticum for multiple indications in the United States. The company offers injectable collagenase for the treatment of DupuytrenÂ’s contracture and PeyronieÂ’s disease under the XIAFLEX brand in Canada and Australia, as well as under XIAPEX brand name in Europe. It also provides injectable collagenase to treat frozen shoulder, cellulite, canine lipoma, lateral hip fat, and plantar fibromatosis, as well as for the treatment of human lipoma and uterine fibroids. The company is also involved in the development of other clinical indications for which collagenase injection has been tested, such as keloids, hypertrophic scars, scarred tendons, glaucoma, herniated intervertebral discs, and as an adjunct to vitrectomy. It has a development and license agreement with Endo Global Ventures. BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. was founded in 1957 and is headquartered in Lynbrook, New York.