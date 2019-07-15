Biospecifics Technologies (BSTC) Stock Declined While Thomson Horstmann & Bryant Cut by $373,798 Its Stake; Bowling Portfolio Management Increased Holding in Domtar (UFS) by $1.51 Million

Thomson Horstmann & Bryant Inc decreased its stake in Biospecifics Technologies (BSTC) by 6.45% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Thomson Horstmann & Bryant Inc sold 6,029 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.63% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 87,491 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.45M, down from 93,520 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Thomson Horstmann & Bryant Inc who had been investing in Biospecifics Technologies for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $458.13 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.11% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $62.87. About 28,763 shares traded. BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. (NASDAQ:BSTC) has risen 59.21% since July 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 54.78% the S&P500. Some Historical BSTC News: 13/03/2018 – BIOSPECIFICS: CCH INTERIM PHASE 1 SHOWED SAFETY, EFFECTIVENESS; 11/04/2018 – New Research: Key Drivers of Growth for Talend S.A, Chipmos Technologies, POSCO, Horizon Pharma Public, BioSpecifics Technologi; 12/03/2018 – BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. Announces Presentation of Interim Data from Phase 1 Study of CCH for the Treatment of Uterine F; 23/04/2018 – PALADIN LABS XIAFLEX NEW INDICATION FOR PEYRONIE’S DISEASE; 23/04/2018 – PALADIN LABS REPORTS LAUNCH OF NEW INDICATION FOR XIAFLEX; 09/05/2018 – BioSpecifics 1Q EPS 54c; 22/04/2018 – DJ BioSpecifics Technologies Corp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BSTC); 12/03/2018 – BioSpecifics Technologies Corp; 09/05/2018 – BIOSPECIFICS – AS OF MARCH 31, 2018, CO HAD CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS AND INVESTMENTS OF $64.2 MLN, COMPARED TO $65.1 MLN AS OF DEC 31, 2017; 13/03/2018 – BIOSPECIFICS COMMENTS ON CCH TRIAL TREATING UTERINE FIBROIDS

Bowling Portfolio Management Llc increased its stake in Domtar Corp (UFS) by 45.89% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bowling Portfolio Management Llc bought 30,818 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.37% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 97,975 shares of the paper company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.86 million, up from 67,157 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management Llc who had been investing in Domtar Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.61B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.63% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $41.28. About 363,048 shares traded. Domtar Corporation (NYSE:UFS) has declined 1.87% since July 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.30% the S&P500. Some Historical UFS News: 08/03/2018 Domtar Improves the Paper Trail, Providing Increased Supply Chain Transparency for Pulp and Paper Products; 27/04/2018 – Domtar Corporation Gives Away Free Tree Seedlings to the Ashdown, AR Community to Celebrate Earth Week; 23/03/2018 – Domtar Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 12/05/2018 – HDIS & The Student Conservation Association Revitalize Kirkwood Park in Kirkwood, MO For Community Project Sponsored by the; 12/05/2018 – HDIS & The Student Conservation Association Revitalize Kirkwood Park in Kirkwood, MO For Community Project Sponsored by the Domtar Corporation; 26/04/2018 – Domtar Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 02/05/2018 – Domtar Corporation & Nonprofit Partner, First Book, Give Grant for New Books to Nekoosa Head Start; 13/03/2018 – U.S. finds Canada groundwood paper dumped, sets duties; 01/05/2018 – Domtar 1Q EPS 86c; 01/05/2018 – DOMTAR 1Q ADJ EPS 87C, EST. 74C

Thomson Horstmann & Bryant Inc, which manages about $1.82B and $687.85M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Rudolph Tech (NYSE:RTEC) by 46,948 shares to 377,078 shares, valued at $8.60 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Hawkins Inc (NASDAQ:HWKN) by 12,430 shares in the quarter, for a total of 110,663 shares, and has risen its stake in Methode Electronics Inc (NYSE:MEI).

Analysts await BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. (NASDAQ:BSTC) to report earnings on August, 8. They expect $0.72 EPS, up 22.03% or $0.13 from last year’s $0.59 per share. BSTC’s profit will be $5.25 million for 21.83 P/E if the $0.72 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.60 actual EPS reported by BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 20.00% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.46 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.31, from 1.15 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 5 investors sold BSTC shares while 32 reduced holdings. 22 funds opened positions while 32 raised stakes. 4.16 million shares or 5.48% more from 3.94 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Virginia Retirement Sys Et Al accumulated 18,300 shares. Citigroup Incorporated invested 0% of its portfolio in BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. (NASDAQ:BSTC). Bridgeway Management Inc has 13,130 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. 16,331 are held by Morgan Stanley. 82,648 are held by Ajo L P. Monarch Prtnrs Asset Management Limited Co holds 0.06% of its portfolio in BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. (NASDAQ:BSTC) for 6,296 shares. Alps Incorporated holds 0% of its portfolio in BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. (NASDAQ:BSTC) for 5,814 shares. Hillsdale holds 10,620 shares. Acadian Asset Mgmt Ltd Company invested 0.04% in BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. (NASDAQ:BSTC). Globeflex Ltd Partnership reported 6,802 shares. Gsa Capital Prtn Llp has 0.07% invested in BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. (NASDAQ:BSTC) for 11,500 shares. Ny State Common Retirement Fund holds 0% or 9,384 shares in its portfolio. Matarin Capital Mgmt Limited Liability Company reported 69,964 shares. Elk Creek Partners Llc has invested 0.33% in BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. (NASDAQ:BSTC). 46,114 are held by Deutsche Comml Bank Ag.

Bowling Portfolio Management Llc, which manages about $492.89M and $629.89 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Everest Re Group Ltd (NYSE:RE) by 3,692 shares to 7,521 shares, valued at $1.62M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Abbvie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 13,073 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 51,872 shares, and cut its stake in Cvs Health Corp (NYSE:CVS).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.34 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.10, from 1.24 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 24 investors sold UFS shares while 79 reduced holdings. 47 funds opened positions while 91 raised stakes. 57.92 million shares or 1.77% more from 56.91 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. James Invest Research Inc reported 13,365 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Moreover, Toronto Dominion Fincl Bank has 0% invested in Domtar Corporation (NYSE:UFS). Blackrock reported 8.17M shares stake. Moreover, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mgmt Co has 0% invested in Domtar Corporation (NYSE:UFS) for 192 shares. Lsv Asset Mgmt stated it has 2.93M shares or 0.23% of all its holdings. Mackay Shields Ltd Liability Corp has 156,737 shares. Ls Investment Ltd Llc has 0.01% invested in Domtar Corporation (NYSE:UFS). Loomis Sayles And Lp has 0.01% invested in Domtar Corporation (NYSE:UFS). Indexiq Advsr Limited Liability Com stated it has 0.04% of its portfolio in Domtar Corporation (NYSE:UFS). Benjamin F Edwards Incorporated has invested 0% of its portfolio in Domtar Corporation (NYSE:UFS). Ameritas Inv Prns Inc holds 0.04% in Domtar Corporation (NYSE:UFS) or 18,412 shares. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale stated it has 0.04% of its portfolio in Domtar Corporation (NYSE:UFS). 33,461 were reported by Mason Street Limited Liability Co. Trexquant Investment Lp holds 0.06% in Domtar Corporation (NYSE:UFS) or 15,844 shares. Dimensional Fund Advsrs LP holds 0.1% or 5.30 million shares in its portfolio.

Since February 13, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 insider sale for $580,733 activity.