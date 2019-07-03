Biospecifics Technologies (BSTC) Stake Boosted by Navellier & Associates Inc; As Bed Bath & Beyond (BBBY) Stock Declined, Shareholder Moon Capital Management LP Increased Its Holding

Navellier & Associates Inc increased its stake in Biospecifics Technologies Corp (BSTC) by 235.21% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Navellier & Associates Inc bought 11,055 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.63% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 15,755 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $982,000, up from 4,700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc who had been investing in Biospecifics Technologies Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $450.99 million market cap company. The stock increased 3.37% or $2.02 during the last trading session, reaching $61.89. About 48,979 shares traded. BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. (NASDAQ:BSTC) has risen 59.21% since July 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 54.78% the S&P500. Some Historical BSTC News: 11/04/2018 – Northpointe Capital LLC Exits Position in BioSpecifics; 12/03/2018 BioSpecifics Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 12/03/2018 – BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. Announces Presentation of Interim Data from Phase 1 Study of CCH for the Treatment of Uterine F; 23/04/2018 – PALADIN LABS XIAFLEX NEW INDICATION FOR PEYRONIE’S DISEASE; 13/03/2018 – BIOSPECIFICS: CCH INTERIM PHASE 1 SHOWED SAFETY, EFFECTIVENESS; 12/03/2018 – BioSpecifics Technologies Corp; 24/04/2018 – BioSpecifics Short-Interest Ratio Rises 46% to 9 Days; 11/04/2018 – New Research: Key Drivers of Growth for Talend S.A, Chipmos Technologies, POSCO, Horizon Pharma Public, BioSpecifics Technologi; 22/04/2018 – DJ BioSpecifics Technologies Corp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BSTC); 23/04/2018 – PALADIN LABS REPORTS LAUNCH OF NEW INDICATION FOR XIAFLEX

Moon Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Bed Bath & Beyond Inc (BBBY) by 885.69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Moon Capital Management Lp bought 624,032 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.21% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 694,489 shares of the home furnishings company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.80M, up from 70,457 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Moon Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Bed Bath & Beyond Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.43 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.36% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $11.14. About 2.30 million shares traded. Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY) has declined 10.66% since July 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.09% the S&P500. Some Historical BBBY News: 22/03/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades One and Affirms Six Classes of CD 2007-CD5; 11/04/2018 – BED BATH & BEYOND – CO’S GOALS INCLUDE MODERATING DECLINES IN ITS OPERATING PROFIT AND NET EARNINGS PER DILUTED SHARE, IN FISCAL 2018 AND FISCAL 2019; 12/04/2018 – Bed Bath & Beyond issued 2018 earnings per share guidance in the low to mid $2 range; 11/04/2018 – BED BATH & BEYOND – CO’S GOALS INCLUDE GROWING COMP. SALES, WHICH IT EXPECTS TO BEGIN IN FISCAL 2018; 20/04/2018 – DJ Bed Bath & Beyond Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BBBY); 11/04/2018 – Bed Bath & Beyond Raises Dividend to 16c Vs. 15c; 24/05/2018 – Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. Appoints Stephanie Bell-Rose To Board of Directors; 24/05/2018 – Bed Bath & Beyond: Bell-Rose is Senior Managing Director at TIAA; 11/04/2018 – After-hours buzz: BBBY, ZUMZ, AWK & more; 11/04/2018 – BED BATH & BEYOND – CO’S GOALS INCLUDE GROWING ITS NET EARNINGS PER DILUTED SHARE BY FISCAL 2020

Navellier & Associates Inc, which manages about $2.37B and $644.47 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Home Depot Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 37,921 shares to 3,862 shares, valued at $741,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Domino’s Pizza Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) by 12,130 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 843 shares, and cut its stake in Evolution Petroleum Corp (NYSEMKT:EPM).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.46 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.31, from 1.15 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 5 investors sold BSTC shares while 32 reduced holdings. 22 funds opened positions while 32 raised stakes. 4.16 million shares or 5.48% more from 3.94 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ameritas Inv Ptnrs, Nebraska-based fund reported 496 shares. Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership invested 0% of its portfolio in BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. (NASDAQ:BSTC). Aqr Capital Lc has 0% invested in BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. (NASDAQ:BSTC). Dimensional Fund Lp invested 0.01% of its portfolio in BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. (NASDAQ:BSTC). Eam Investors Ltd Liability has 17,696 shares. Meeder Asset Mgmt has 2,272 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Citigroup Incorporated invested in 0% or 1,464 shares. Texas-based Smith Asset Ltd Partnership has invested 0.01% in BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. (NASDAQ:BSTC). Jpmorgan Chase holds 0% or 10,463 shares. Charles Schwab Mgmt holds 40,728 shares or 0% of its portfolio. D E Shaw & invested 0% in BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. (NASDAQ:BSTC). Royal Bankshares Of Canada has 0% invested in BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. (NASDAQ:BSTC). Moreover, Invesco has 0% invested in BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. (NASDAQ:BSTC) for 23,027 shares. Grp has invested 0% of its portfolio in BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. (NASDAQ:BSTC). Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa holds 0% or 1,205 shares in its portfolio.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.18, from 1.06 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 37 investors sold BBBY shares while 65 reduced holdings. 54 funds opened positions while 72 raised stakes. 147.25 million shares or 5.34% more from 139.79 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 292,353 are owned by Smith Graham Co Inv Advsr Limited Partnership. Private Advisor Limited Liability Com invested in 13,087 shares or 0% of the stock. Parametric Port Assocs Ltd Liability Corp has 0.03% invested in Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY) for 2.02M shares. Invesco Ltd reported 0% stake. Ameriprise Inc reported 782,422 shares. Grp Inc Inc owns 0.02% invested in Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY) for 355,844 shares. New York-based Sg Americas Secs Limited Com has invested 0.01% in Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY). Moreover, Regions Fin has 0% invested in Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY) for 43 shares. Retail Bank Of Mellon reported 4.31 million shares stake. Denali Advsrs Ltd Liability has 307 shares. Assetmark reported 0% stake. 600 are held by Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale. State Street accumulated 4.78M shares or 0.01% of the stock. Carroll Financial Associate Incorporated accumulated 500 shares. Tyvor Ltd invested 3.59% of its portfolio in Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY).

