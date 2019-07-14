Biospecifics Technologies (BSTC) Holding Increased by Matarin Capital Management Llc; Alpine Woods Capital Investors Raised Apple (AAPL) Holding by $6.63 Million; Share Value Rose

Matarin Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Biospecifics Technologies (BSTC) by 159.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Matarin Capital Management Llc bought 42,969 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.63% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 69,964 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.36M, up from 26,995 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Matarin Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Biospecifics Technologies for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $457.62M market cap company. The stock increased 1.88% or $1.16 during the last trading session, reaching $62.8. About 51,424 shares traded. BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. (NASDAQ:BSTC) has risen 59.21% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 54.78% the S&P500. Some Historical BSTC News: 13/03/2018 – BIOSPECIFICS: CCH INTERIM PHASE 1 SHOWED SAFETY, EFFECTIVENESS; 24/04/2018 – BioSpecifics Short-Interest Ratio Rises 46% to 9 Days; 13/03/2018 – BIOSPECIFICS COMMENTS ON CCH TRIAL TREATING UTERINE FIBROIDS; 09/05/2018 – BioSpecifics 1Q EPS 54c; 23/04/2018 – PALADIN LABS REPORTS LAUNCH OF NEW INDICATION FOR XIAFLEX; 23/04/2018 – PALADIN LABS XIAFLEX NEW INDICATION FOR PEYRONIE’S DISEASE; 11/04/2018 – New Research: Key Drivers of Growth for Talend S.A, Chipmos Technologies, POSCO, Horizon Pharma Public, BioSpecifics Technologi; 11/04/2018 – Northpointe Capital LLC Exits Position in BioSpecifics; 12/03/2018 – BioSpecifics Technologies Corp; 22/04/2018 – DJ BioSpecifics Technologies Corp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BSTC)

Alpine Woods Capital Investors Llc increased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 52.73% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alpine Woods Capital Investors Llc bought 35,069 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.19% with the market. The institutional investor held 101,579 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $19.30M, up from 66,510 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alpine Woods Capital Investors Llc who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $935.40 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.77% or $1.55 during the last trading session, reaching $203.3. About 17.60M shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 1.47% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.96% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 20/03/2018 – Affirm CEO Explains Apple Pay Credit Card (Video); 04/05/2018 – Apple closes at record high, nabs best week since 2011; 25/04/2018 – Screenvision Media, KAOS Connect, and Crunchyroll Announce Ticket Availability for Bungo Stray Dogs – DEAD APPLE -; 16/03/2018 – APPLE CONFIRMS MARCH 27 EVENT IN CHICAGO ON EDUCATION; 01/05/2018 – From the $AAPL call: Apple will spend $30B in capex and generate 20k jobs in the US; 24/05/2018 – Apple Wins $539 Million From Samsung in Damages Retrial; 25/05/2018 – PepsiCo: Bare Snacks Sells Apple, Banana, Coconut Snacks, Vegetable Chips; 24/04/2018 – GBH’s Ives Sees Uphill Battle for Apple Going Into Earnings (Video); 02/05/2018 – M&G’S RICHARDS: APPLE IS MATURE, GROWING CO; STILL INNOVATING; 29/05/2018 – Expect Apple to introduce new iPhone, iPad, Mac, Apple Watch and Apple TV software

Investors sentiment increased to 1.46 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.31, from 1.15 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 5 investors sold BSTC shares while 32 reduced holdings. 22 funds opened positions while 32 raised stakes. 4.16 million shares or 5.48% more from 3.94 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Charles Schwab Investment Management stated it has 40,728 shares. Cadence Cap Limited Com reported 37,196 shares stake. Ajo LP reported 0.03% stake. Clark Grp Inc invested 0.06% of its portfolio in BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. (NASDAQ:BSTC). Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa reported 0% in BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. (NASDAQ:BSTC). Dimensional Fund Lp holds 0.01% in BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. (NASDAQ:BSTC) or 303,660 shares. Federated Invsts Pa owns 455 shares. Bogle Inv Mngmt LP De holds 0.07% of its portfolio in BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. (NASDAQ:BSTC) for 14,700 shares. Rice Hall James & Associate Lc holds 315,972 shares or 0.63% of its portfolio. Eagle Asset Management invested 0.02% of its portfolio in BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. (NASDAQ:BSTC). Bancorporation Of Montreal Can owns 0% invested in BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. (NASDAQ:BSTC) for 5,071 shares. Sawgrass Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability invested in 0.01% or 5,385 shares. Sei Invs Comm owns 2,788 shares. Meeder Asset Mgmt has invested 0.01% in BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. (NASDAQ:BSTC). Missouri-based Century Companies has invested 0% in BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. (NASDAQ:BSTC).

Matarin Capital Management Llc, which manages about $198.00 million and $1.37B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Pnm Resources Inc (NYSE:PNM) by 122,535 shares to 123,217 shares, valued at $5.83M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Usana Health Sciences Inc (NYSE:USNA) by 3,743 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 138,968 shares, and cut its stake in America’s Car (NASDAQ:CRMT).

