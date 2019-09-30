Biospecifics Technologies (BSTC) Holder Hillsdale Investment Management Has Cut Stake; As Intel (INTC) Share Price Declined, Jag Capital Management Decreased Holding

Jag Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Intel Corporation (INTC) by 82.75% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jag Capital Management Llc sold 279,027 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.41% . The institutional investor held 58,182 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.79M, down from 337,209 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jag Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Intel Corporation for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $228.12B market cap company. The stock increased 1.41% or $0.72 during the last trading session, reaching $51.49. About 10.08 million shares traded. Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) has risen 6.00% since September 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.00% the S&P500. Some Historical INTC News: 26/04/2018 – INTEL SAYS HIGHER SELLING PRICES HELPED PC UNIT TO GROW; 12/03/2018 – Cramer: Micron’s strength means Intel is a buy; 02/04/2018 – Apple plans to replace Intel chips in Macs with its own from 2020-Bbg; 26/04/2018 – Intel 1Q Rev $16.1B; 10/05/2018 – INTEL CORP – EXCHANGE OFFER WILL EXPIRE AT 5:00 P.M. NEW YORK CITY TIME ON JUNE 8, 2018; 28/03/2018 – Inside An Intel Chip Fab: One Of The Cleanest Conference Rooms On Earth; 07/03/2018 – Sen. James Lankf: Senator Lankford Discusses Reforms for Security Clearance in Open Intel Hearing; 09/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – U.S. drone pilot progam without Amazon, DJI; 26/04/2018 – INTEL CORP SEES FY NON-GAAP EPS $3.85, +/- 5%; 13/03/2018 – Trump eyes tariffs on up to $60 bln Chinese goods; tech, telecoms, apparel targeted

Hillsdale Investment Management Inc decreased its stake in Biospecifics Technologies Corp (BSTC) by 98.87% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc sold 10,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.97% . The institutional investor held 120 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7,000, down from 10,620 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Biospecifics Technologies Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $392.61M market cap company. The stock decreased 2.23% or $1.22 during the last trading session, reaching $53.56. About 27,214 shares traded. BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. (NASDAQ:BSTC) has risen 29.28% since September 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.28% the S&P500. Some Historical BSTC News: 14/03/2018 – BioSpecifics 4Q EPS 36c; 09/05/2018 – BIOSPECIFICS – CO’S CASH, CASH EQUIVALENTS WERE SLIGHTLY LOWER DUE TO THE TIMING OF ENDO’S PAYMENT OF ITS QTRLY XIAFLEX ROYALTIES; 11/04/2018 – New Research: Key Drivers of Growth for Talend S.A, Chipmos Technologies, POSCO, Horizon Pharma Public, BioSpecifics Technologi; 23/04/2018 – PALADIN LABS REPORTS LAUNCH OF NEW INDICATION FOR XIAFLEX; 13/03/2018 – BIOSPECIFICS COMMENTS ON CCH TRIAL TREATING UTERINE FIBROIDS; 09/05/2018 – BIOSPECIFICS – AS OF MARCH 31, 2018, CO HAD CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS AND INVESTMENTS OF $64.2 MLN, COMPARED TO $65.1 MLN AS OF DEC 31, 2017; 11/04/2018 – Northpointe Capital LLC Exits Position in BioSpecifics; 09/05/2018 – BioSpecifics 1Q EPS 54c; 12/03/2018 – BioSpecifics Technologies Corp; 12/03/2018 – BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. Announces Presentation of Interim Data from Phase 1 Study of CCH for the Treatment of Uterine F

Analysts await BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. (NASDAQ:BSTC) to report earnings on November, 8. They expect $0.75 EPS, up 8.70% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.69 per share. BSTC’s profit will be $5.50 million for 17.85 P/E if the $0.75 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.87 actual EPS reported by BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -13.79% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.42 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.04, from 1.46 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 15 investors sold BSTC shares while 28 reduced holdings. 22 funds opened positions while 39 raised stakes. 5.16 million shares or 24.18% more from 4.16 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Eagle Asset Mngmt reported 59,884 shares. The California-based Hanson Mcclain Inc has invested 0% in BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. (NASDAQ:BSTC). Jpmorgan Chase And holds 11,683 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Strs Ohio invested in 0% or 10,600 shares. 39,650 were accumulated by Clarivest Asset Management Ltd Liability Corporation. State Of Wisconsin Inv Board invested in 7,700 shares or 0% of the stock. Rice Hall James & Assocs Ltd Llc stated it has 354,455 shares. Architects Incorporated has 0.01% invested in BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. (NASDAQ:BSTC) for 910 shares. Bowling Port Mgmt Ltd holds 6,476 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. Aperio Gru Limited Liability reported 4,496 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Dorsey Wright & Associate holds 0% or 158 shares. Us National Bank & Trust De reported 968 shares. Dupont Capital Mgmt has 23,488 shares. Bridgeway Incorporated holds 0.01% of its portfolio in BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. (NASDAQ:BSTC) for 9,830 shares. Macquarie Limited invested in 4,600 shares.

Hillsdale Investment Management Inc, which manages about $1.05B and $1.01 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Canadian Nat Res Ltd (NYSE:CNQ) by 400,450 shares to 662,350 shares, valued at $17.84M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Brookfield Asset Mgmt Inc Cl A Ltd Vt Sh (NYSE:BAM) by 218,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 265,500 shares, and has risen its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (NYSE:TMO).

More notable recent BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. (NASDAQ:BSTC) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Jazz’s (JAZZ) Leukemia Drug Vyxeos Gets Approval in Europe – Nasdaq” on August 27, 2018, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Portola’s (PTLA) Lymphoma Candidate Gets Orphan Drug Status – Nasdaq” published on September 26, 2018, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About On Deck Capital Inc (ONDK) – Yahoo Finance” on May 12, 2019. More interesting news about BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. (NASDAQ:BSTC) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. Has A 6-Year Expiration Date – Seeking Alpha” published on August 03, 2016 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is Team, Inc. (TISI) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 12, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.8 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.06, from 0.86 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 78 investors sold INTC shares while 717 reduced holdings. 111 funds opened positions while 523 raised stakes. 2.79 billion shares or 1.66% less from 2.84 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. First Bancshares Sioux Falls has invested 1.91% in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). Clark Capital Management Group Incorporated Inc holds 0.42% or 419,361 shares. First Allied Advisory Incorporated invested in 212,763 shares. The California-based Elm Advsrs Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0.55% in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). John G Ullman & Associates holds 2.59% or 307,726 shares. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Pub School Empls Retrmt Systems has invested 0.21% in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). Shine Invest Advisory Svcs owns 2,390 shares. Cypress Asset Mgmt Tx accumulated 89,810 shares or 1.47% of the stock. Schnieders Management Ltd Co reported 112,238 shares. Jones Fin Lllp owns 14,990 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Saturna reported 935,622 shares stake. Shufro Rose And Ltd Liability Corp holds 915,649 shares. Cap Inv Counsel reported 100,795 shares. Cumberland Advsr holds 30,900 shares or 0.5% of its portfolio. Lingohr & Partner Asset Gmbh reported 17,376 shares.

Jag Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.15 billion and $886.19 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in American Tower Reit (NYSE:AMT) by 8,385 shares to 17,110 shares, valued at $3.50 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ulta Beauty Inc (NASDAQ:ULTA) by 21,667 shares in the quarter, for a total of 48,760 shares, and has risen its stake in Twilio Inc Cl A.

Analysts await Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.24 earnings per share, down 11.43% or $0.16 from last year’s $1.4 per share. INTC’s profit will be $5.49 billion for 10.38 P/E if the $1.24 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.06 actual earnings per share reported by Intel Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 16.98% EPS growth.

More notable recent Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Continually Eroding Market Share Is a Core Problem with Intel Stock – Yahoo Finance” on September 24, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “Karen Walker Joins Intel as Senior Vice President and Chief Marketing Officer – Business Wire” published on September 30, 2019, Bizjournals.com published: “Intel executive on the promise of artificial intelligence for main street businesses – Portland Business Journal” on September 19, 2019. More interesting news about Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Stocks To Watch: Spotlight On Microsoft, Tesla And Xilinx – Seeking Alpha” published on September 28, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Citi sees Q4 risks for Intel – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 11, 2019.