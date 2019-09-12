Biospecifics Technologi (BSTC) Shareholder Public Employees Retirement System Of Ohio Boosted Position; Jrm Investment Counsel Has Lifted Its Blackstone Mtg Tr (BXMT) Stake by $629,195

Jrm Investment Counsel Llc increased its stake in Blackstone Mtg Tr Inc (BXMT) by 5.2% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jrm Investment Counsel Llc bought 17,977 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.14% . The institutional investor held 363,477 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $12.93 million, up from 345,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jrm Investment Counsel Llc who had been investing in Blackstone Mtg Tr Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.87B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.17% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $35.96. About 148,422 shares traded. Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT) has risen 7.77% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.77% the S&P500. Some Historical BXMT News: 22/03/2018 – BLACKSTONE MORTGAGE TRUST INC – TO USE PROCEEDS FROM OFFERING TO ORIGINATE AND PURCHASE ADDITIONAL COMMERCIAL MORTGAGE LOANS; 22/03/2018 BLACKSTONE MORTGAGE TRUST REPORTS OFFERING OF $220M NOTES; 10/04/2018 – TISHMAN SPEYER SECURES ALL FINANCING TO BUILD $3.7 BLN 65-STORY OFFICE TOWER IN NEW YORK’S HUDSON YARDS; 10/04/2018 – Blackstone Mortgage Trust Announces Closing of $1.8 Billion Financing for Tishman Speyer’s Spiral Development Project; 24/04/2018 – BLACKSTONE MORTGAGE 1Q CORE EPS 64C, EST. 63C; 10/04/2018 – Blackstone Mortgage Trust Announces Closing of $1.8 B Financing for Tishman Speyer’s Spiral Development Project; 24/04/2018 – Blackstone Mortgage Trust 1Q EPS 56c; 24/04/2018 – BLACKSTONE MORTGAGE 1Q BOOK VALUE/SHR $26.95; 24/04/2018 – Blackstone Mortgage Trust 1Q Net $61M; 24/04/2018 – BLACKSTONE MORTGAGE TRUST REPORTS 1Q GAAP EPS 56C/SHR

Public Employees Retirement System Of Ohio increased its stake in Biospecifics Technologi (BSTC) by 178.17% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Public Employees Retirement System Of Ohio bought 5,600 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.97% . The institutional investor held 8,743 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $522,000, up from 3,143 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Public Employees Retirement System Of Ohio who had been investing in Biospecifics Technologi for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $418.69M market cap company. The stock decreased 1.16% or $0.66 during the last trading session, reaching $56.07. About 4,044 shares traded. BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. (NASDAQ:BSTC) has risen 29.28% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.28% the S&P500. Some Historical BSTC News: 12/03/2018 BioSpecifics Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 23/04/2018 – PALADIN LABS XIAFLEX NEW INDICATION FOR PEYRONIE’S DISEASE; 09/05/2018 – BIOSPECIFICS – CO’S CASH, CASH EQUIVALENTS WERE SLIGHTLY LOWER DUE TO THE TIMING OF ENDO’S PAYMENT OF ITS QTRLY XIAFLEX ROYALTIES; 09/05/2018 – BIOSPECIFICS – AS OF MARCH 31, 2018, CO HAD CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS AND INVESTMENTS OF $64.2 MLN, COMPARED TO $65.1 MLN AS OF DEC 31, 2017; 12/03/2018 – BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. Announces Presentation of Interim Data from Phase 1 Study of CCH for the Treatment of Uterine F; 09/05/2018 – BioSpecifics 1Q EPS 54c; 22/04/2018 – DJ BioSpecifics Technologies Corp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BSTC); 23/04/2018 – PALADIN LABS REPORTS LAUNCH OF NEW INDICATION FOR XIAFLEX; 24/04/2018 – BioSpecifics Short-Interest Ratio Rises 46% to 9 Days; 12/03/2018 – BioSpecifics Technologies Corp

Investors sentiment increased to 1.94 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.53, from 1.41 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 19 investors sold BXMT shares while 60 reduced holdings. 43 funds opened positions while 110 raised stakes. 75.24 million shares or 6.96% more from 70.34 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Baldwin Brothers Ma holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT) for 1,000 shares. Renaissance Technologies Limited Liability Company holds 0.02% or 639,280 shares. Brave Asset Mgmt stated it has 1.89% in Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT). Stanley invested in 0.41% or 48,014 shares. Dean Investment Associate Ltd Co accumulated 69,258 shares. Beck Capital Management Lc accumulated 85,113 shares. Victory Mngmt reported 1,330 shares. Tarbox Family Office has 23 shares for 0% of their portfolio. 41,304 are held by Principal Financial Group Incorporated. Credit Suisse Ag invested in 219,012 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Sg Americas Secs Limited Liability holds 47,243 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. The Illinois-based Balyasny Asset Mngmt has invested 0.05% in Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT). Brown Brothers Harriman Comm reported 123,896 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Catalyst Cap Advsr Ltd owns 3,070 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Ftb has 25 shares for 0% of their portfolio.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.42 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.04, from 1.46 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 15 investors sold BSTC shares while 28 reduced holdings. 22 funds opened positions while 39 raised stakes. 5.16 million shares or 24.18% more from 4.16 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 354,455 are owned by Rice Hall James & Associates Limited Company. Bridgeway Cap Mgmt owns 0.01% invested in BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. (NASDAQ:BSTC) for 9,830 shares. Hanson Mcclain Incorporated, California-based fund reported 200 shares. Arrowstreet Capital L P, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 22,061 shares. Pathstone Family Office Ltd Limited Liability Company has 160 shares. Shell Asset Mngmt Company, a Netherlands-based fund reported 4,489 shares. State Common Retirement Fund accumulated 9,384 shares or 0% of the stock. Parametric Assoc Limited Liability has 0% invested in BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. (NASDAQ:BSTC). 10,600 are held by Strs Ohio. Shaker Invs Ltd Liability Oh stated it has 0.14% of its portfolio in BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. (NASDAQ:BSTC). The New Jersey-based Architects has invested 0.01% in BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. (NASDAQ:BSTC). State Street Corporation reported 0% stake. Navellier & stated it has 0.15% in BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. (NASDAQ:BSTC). Federated Investors Pa stated it has 407 shares. Alps Advsrs invested 0% of its portfolio in BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. (NASDAQ:BSTC).