BioSig Technologies Inc. (BSGM)’s Financial Results Comparing With Soliton Inc. (NASDAQ:SOLY)

BioSig Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:BSGM) and Soliton Inc. (NASDAQ:SOLY) are two firms in the Medical Appliances & Equipment that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BioSig Technologies Inc. 7 0.00 N/A -1.33 0.00 Soliton Inc. 11 0.00 N/A -1.05 0.00

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BioSig Technologies Inc. 0.00% -364.2% -292.4% Soliton Inc. 0.00% 106.5% -468.8%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of BioSig Technologies Inc. is 11 while its Current Ratio is 11. Meanwhile, Soliton Inc. has a Current Ratio of 2.7 while its Quick Ratio is 2.7. BioSig Technologies Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Soliton Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both BioSig Technologies Inc. and Soliton Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 4.9% and 2.3% respectively. Insiders held roughly 10% of BioSig Technologies Inc.’s shares. Insiders Comparatively, held 5.5% of Soliton Inc. shares.

Performance

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) BioSig Technologies Inc. -2.59% -19.76% 13.79% 75.67% 31.18% 75.88% Soliton Inc. -12.98% -12.23% 1.93% 0% 0% 149.08%

For the past year BioSig Technologies Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Soliton Inc.

Summary

On 4 of the 6 factors Soliton Inc. beats BioSig Technologies Inc.

BioSig Technologies, Inc., a development stage medical device company, engages in developing a proprietary technology platform to minimize noise and artifacts from cardiac recordings during electrophysiology studies and ablation. The company develops includes PURE (Precise Uninterrupted Real-time evaluation of Electrograms) EP System, a surface electrocardiogram, and intracardiac multichannel recording and analysis system, which acquires, processes, and displays electrocardiogram and electrograms required during electrophysiology studies and ablation procedures. It is also developing a library of software tools that are designed to be configured to fit the needs of electrophysiologists in various settings and for arrhythmia treatments. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota.