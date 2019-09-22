BioSig Technologies Inc. (BSGM)’s Financial Results Comparing With NuVasive Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA)

This is a contrast between BioSig Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:BSGM) and NuVasive Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA) based on their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Medical Appliances & Equipment and they also compete with each other.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BioSig Technologies Inc. 7 0.00 N/A -1.33 0.00 NuVasive Inc. 60 3.08 N/A 0.93 71.46

Table 1 demonstrates BioSig Technologies Inc. and NuVasive Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BioSig Technologies Inc. 0.00% -364.2% -292.4% NuVasive Inc. 0.00% 6% 2.9%

Volatility & Risk

A 0.79 beta indicates that BioSig Technologies Inc. is 21.00% less volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500. In other hand, NuVasive Inc. has beta of 1.12 which is 12.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of BioSig Technologies Inc. is 11 while its Current Ratio is 11. Meanwhile, NuVasive Inc. has a Current Ratio of 3.7 while its Quick Ratio is 2. BioSig Technologies Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than NuVasive Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

BioSig Technologies Inc. and NuVasive Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score BioSig Technologies Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 NuVasive Inc. 1 3 1 2.20

Competitively the average price target of NuVasive Inc. is $64.2, which is potential -3.78% downside.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

BioSig Technologies Inc. and NuVasive Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 4.9% and 0%. Insiders held roughly 10% of BioSig Technologies Inc.’s shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.2% of NuVasive Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) BioSig Technologies Inc. -2.59% -19.76% 13.79% 75.67% 31.18% 75.88% NuVasive Inc. 11.33% 16.94% 9.9% 36.67% 16.39% 34.38%

For the past year BioSig Technologies Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than NuVasive Inc.

Summary

On 7 of the 9 factors NuVasive Inc. beats BioSig Technologies Inc.

BioSig Technologies, Inc., a development stage medical device company, engages in developing a proprietary technology platform to minimize noise and artifacts from cardiac recordings during electrophysiology studies and ablation. The company develops includes PURE (Precise Uninterrupted Real-time evaluation of Electrograms) EP System, a surface electrocardiogram, and intracardiac multichannel recording and analysis system, which acquires, processes, and displays electrocardiogram and electrograms required during electrophysiology studies and ablation procedures. It is also developing a library of software tools that are designed to be configured to fit the needs of electrophysiologists in various settings and for arrhythmia treatments. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

NuVasive, Inc., a medical device company, develops and markets minimally-disruptive surgical products and procedurally-integrated solutions for spine surgery. Its products focus on applications for spine fusion surgery, including biologics used for spinal fusion process. The companyÂ’s principal product is Maximum Access Surgery, a minimally-disruptive surgical platform, which includes its software-driven nerve detection and avoidance systems, NVM5, and intraoperative monitoring (IOM) services and support; MaXcess, an integrated split-blade retractor system; and various specialized implants and biologics. Its spine surgery product line offerings comprise products for the thoracolumbar and the cervical spine, which are primarily used to enable surgeons access to the spine and to perform restorative and fusion procedures in a minimally-disruptive fashion. Its biologics products include Osteocel Plus and Pro, a cellular bone matrix; Formagraft, a collagen-based synthetic bone substitute; AttraX, a synthetic bone graft material; and Propel DBM, a moldable demineralized bone matrix putty, which are used for spinal fusion or bone healing process. The companyÂ’s IOM services are used for onsite and remote monitoring of the neurological systems of patients undergoing spinal and brain-related surgeries. It also provides implants; and fixation products, including pedicle screws, rods, and plates. In addition, the company offers Integrated Global Alignment platform for assessing, preserving, and restoring spinal alignment; MAGEC-early onset scoliosis, a spinal bracing and distraction system; and PRECICE, a limb lengthening system. NuVasive, Inc. sells its products to hospitals, surgeons, and other customers through independent sales agents, directly-employed sales personnel, and distributors in the United States and internationally. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.