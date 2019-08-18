BioSig Technologies Inc. (BSGM)’s Financial Results Comparing With Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ESTA)

As Medical Appliances & Equipment companies, BioSig Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:BSGM) and Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ESTA) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BioSig Technologies Inc. 7 0.00 N/A -1.33 0.00 Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. 24 5.64 N/A -1.24 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates BioSig Technologies Inc. and Establishment Labs Holdings Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of BioSig Technologies Inc. and Establishment Labs Holdings Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BioSig Technologies Inc. 0.00% -364.2% -292.4% Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. 0.00% -48.3% -24.7%

Liquidity

BioSig Technologies Inc. has a Current Ratio of 11 and a Quick Ratio of 11. Competitively, Establishment Labs Holdings Inc.’s Current Ratio is 5.5 and has 4.1 Quick Ratio. BioSig Technologies Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Establishment Labs Holdings Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The table delivered features the ratings and recommendations for BioSig Technologies Inc. and Establishment Labs Holdings Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score BioSig Technologies Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

Meanwhile, Establishment Labs Holdings Inc.’s average price target is $33, while its potential upside is 59.50%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 4.9% of BioSig Technologies Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 44.1% of Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held 10% of BioSig Technologies Inc. shares. Insiders Competitively, held 3.2% of Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) BioSig Technologies Inc. -2.59% -19.76% 13.79% 75.67% 31.18% 75.88% Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. 5.49% 16.2% -0.16% -8% 1.18% -8.97%

For the past year BioSig Technologies Inc. has 75.88% stronger performance while Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. has -8.97% weaker performance.

Summary

On 6 of the 8 factors Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. beats BioSig Technologies Inc.

BioSig Technologies, Inc., a development stage medical device company, engages in developing a proprietary technology platform to minimize noise and artifacts from cardiac recordings during electrophysiology studies and ablation. The company develops includes PURE (Precise Uninterrupted Real-time evaluation of Electrograms) EP System, a surface electrocardiogram, and intracardiac multichannel recording and analysis system, which acquires, processes, and displays electrocardiogram and electrograms required during electrophysiology studies and ablation procedures. It is also developing a library of software tools that are designed to be configured to fit the needs of electrophysiologists in various settings and for arrhythmia treatments. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

Establishment Labs Holdings Inc., a medical technology company, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for aesthetic plastic surgery, reconstructive plastic surgery, and aesthetic dermatology. The company primarily offers silicone gel-filled breast implants under Motiva Implants brand name. It also provides Divina 3D simulation systems to plastic surgeons for use in pre-surgical patient consultations and planning; and distributes Puregraft line of products that is used to remove blood, lipids, and other components from adipose tissue. The company sells its products through exclusive distributors and direct sales force in 60 countries worldwide. Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Alajuela, Costa Rica.