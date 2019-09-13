BioSig Technologies Inc. (BSGM)’s Financial Results Comparing With EDAP TMS S.A. (NASDAQ:EDAP)

Since BioSig Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:BSGM) and EDAP TMS S.A. (NASDAQ:EDAP) are part of the Medical Appliances & Equipment industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BioSig Technologies Inc. 7 0.00 N/A -1.33 0.00 EDAP TMS S.A. 3 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates BioSig Technologies Inc. and EDAP TMS S.A.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides BioSig Technologies Inc. and EDAP TMS S.A.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BioSig Technologies Inc. 0.00% -364.2% -292.4% EDAP TMS S.A. 0.00% -0.4% 0%

Risk and Volatility

A 0.79 beta indicates that BioSig Technologies Inc. is 21.00% less volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500. In other hand, EDAP TMS S.A. has beta of 1.78 which is 78.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 4.9% of BioSig Technologies Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 15.2% of EDAP TMS S.A. are owned by institutional investors. 10% are BioSig Technologies Inc.’s share held by insiders. Competitively, 6% are EDAP TMS S.A.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) BioSig Technologies Inc. -2.59% -19.76% 13.79% 75.67% 31.18% 75.88% EDAP TMS S.A. 23.85% 17.95% -35.08% 23.37% 1.9% 74.05%

For the past year BioSig Technologies Inc. has stronger performance than EDAP TMS S.A.

BioSig Technologies, Inc., a development stage medical device company, engages in developing a proprietary technology platform to minimize noise and artifacts from cardiac recordings during electrophysiology studies and ablation. The company develops includes PURE (Precise Uninterrupted Real-time evaluation of Electrograms) EP System, a surface electrocardiogram, and intracardiac multichannel recording and analysis system, which acquires, processes, and displays electrocardiogram and electrograms required during electrophysiology studies and ablation procedures. It is also developing a library of software tools that are designed to be configured to fit the needs of electrophysiologists in various settings and for arrhythmia treatments. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

EDAP TMS S.A., together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, markets, distributes, and maintains a portfolio of minimally-invasive medical devices for the treatment of urological diseases worldwide. The company operates in two divisions: High Intensity Focused Ultrasound (HIFU), and Urology Devices and Services (UDS). The HIFU division develops, manufactures, and markets devices for the minimally invasive destruction of various types of localized tumors using HIFU technology. It offers Ablatherm, a HIFU device for the treatment of organ-confined prostate cancer, referred to as T1-T2 stage; and Focal One device, a HIFU robotic device for the focal therapy of localized prostate cancer. This division also leases equipment; sells disposables and spare parts; and offers maintenance services. The UDS division develops, manufactures, markets, and services medical devices for the minimally invasive diagnosis or treatment of urological disorders primarily urinary stones and other clinical indications. It offers lithotripters, such as Sonolith i-move and Sonolith i-sys for the treatment of urinary tract stones by means of extracorporeal shockwave lithotripsy technology. This division also leases lithotripters; sells disposables and spare parts; and provides maintenance services. The company markets and sells its products through its direct marketing and sales organization, as well as through third-party distributors and agents. Its customers include public and private hospitals, urology clinics, and research institutions. The company was founded in 1979 and is based in Vaulx-en-Velin, France.