BioSig Technologies Inc. (BSGM)’s Financial Results Comparing With Avedro Inc. (NASDAQ:AVDR)

Since BioSig Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:BSGM) and Avedro Inc. (NASDAQ:AVDR) are part of the Medical Appliances & Equipment industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BioSig Technologies Inc. 7 0.00 N/A -1.33 0.00 Avedro Inc. 16 10.86 N/A -2.08 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BioSig Technologies Inc. 0.00% -364.2% -292.4% Avedro Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

11 and 11 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of BioSig Technologies Inc. Its rival Avedro Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 9.6 and 9.1 respectively. BioSig Technologies Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Avedro Inc.

Analyst Ratings

BioSig Technologies Inc. and Avedro Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score BioSig Technologies Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Avedro Inc. 0 1 1 2.50

Meanwhile, Avedro Inc.’s average target price is $23.5, while its potential upside is 5.15%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 4.9% of BioSig Technologies Inc. shares and 75.5% of Avedro Inc. shares. About 10% of BioSig Technologies Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 0.4% of Avedro Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) BioSig Technologies Inc. -2.59% -19.76% 13.79% 75.67% 31.18% 75.88% Avedro Inc. -5.09% -8.88% 35.34% 0% 0% 50.2%

For the past year BioSig Technologies Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Avedro Inc.

Summary

Avedro Inc. beats on 5 of the 8 factors BioSig Technologies Inc.

BioSig Technologies, Inc., a development stage medical device company, engages in developing a proprietary technology platform to minimize noise and artifacts from cardiac recordings during electrophysiology studies and ablation. The company develops includes PURE (Precise Uninterrupted Real-time evaluation of Electrograms) EP System, a surface electrocardiogram, and intracardiac multichannel recording and analysis system, which acquires, processes, and displays electrocardiogram and electrograms required during electrophysiology studies and ablation procedures. It is also developing a library of software tools that are designed to be configured to fit the needs of electrophysiologists in various settings and for arrhythmia treatments. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota.