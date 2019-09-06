BioSig Technologies, Inc. (BSGM) Reaches $7.39 After 9.00% Up Move; Rwwm Trimmed Republic Svcs (RSG) Holding By $437,760

The stock of BioSig Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:BSGM) is a huge mover today! The stock increased 3.36% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $7.39. About 67,817 shares traded. BioSig Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:BSGM) has risen 31.18% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.18% the S&P500.The move comes after 7 months positive chart setup for the $160.76 million company. It was reported on Sep, 6 by Barchart.com. We have $8.06 PT which if reached, will make NASDAQ:BSGM worth $14.47 million more.

Rwwm Inc decreased Republic Svcs Inc (RSG) stake by 10.75% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Rwwm Inc sold 5,472 shares as Republic Svcs Inc (RSG)’s stock rose 8.08%. The Rwwm Inc holds 45,412 shares with $3.65 million value, down from 50,884 last quarter. Republic Svcs Inc now has $28.65B valuation. The stock increased 0.08% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $88.88. About 691,976 shares traded. Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) has risen 23.90% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.90% the S&P500. Some Historical RSG News: 21/04/2018 – DJ Republic Services Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (RSG); 07/05/2018 – MOODY’S UPGRADES REPUBLIC SERVICES’ SR UNSECURED RATING TO; 22/05/2018 – Republic Services’ Chuck Serianni Named 2018 Financial Executive of the Year by the Financial Executives International; 02/05/2018 – Republic Services 1Q Adj EPS 74c; 11/04/2018 – Republic Services Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average; 18/04/2018 – This Earth Day, Take #1MORE Step to Being a Better Recycler; 02/05/2018 – Wells Capital Management Inc. Exits Republic Services; 03/05/2018 – Fitch Rates Republic Services’ Proposed 10-Year Senior Unsecured Notes ‘BBB’; 13/04/2018 – Newman Ferrara LLP Announces Corporate Governance Investigation of Republic Services, Inc. – RSG; 24/05/2018 – Republic Services Presenting at UBS Conference Jun 13

BioSig Technologies, Inc., a development stage medical device company, engages in developing a proprietary biomedical signal processing technology platform to extract information from physiologic signals. The company has market cap of $160.76 million. The Company’s product is PURE EP System, a surface electrocardiogram and intracardiac multichannel recording and analysis system that acquires, processes, and displays electrocardiogram and electrograms required during electrophysiology studies and catheter ablation procedures. It currently has negative earnings. It is also developing a library of software tools that are designed to be configured to fit the needs of electrophysiologists in various settings and for arrhythmia treatments.

Analysts await Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.87 EPS, up 6.10% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.82 per share. RSG’s profit will be $280.44 million for 25.54 P/E if the $0.87 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.79 actual EPS reported by Republic Services, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 10.13% EPS growth.

Among 3 analysts covering Republic Services (NYSE:RSG), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Republic Services has $9400 highest and $82 lowest target. $87’s average target is -2.12% below currents $88.88 stock price. Republic Services had 9 analyst reports since March 8, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) has “Neutral” rating given on Thursday, April 4 by UBS. The company was downgraded on Thursday, April 11 by Stifel Nicolaus.