BioSig Technologies, Inc. (BSGM) Reaches $6.93 After 5.00% Up Move; Oneok (OKE) Sentiment Is 1.24

The stock of BioSig Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:BSGM) is a huge mover today! The stock increased 2.97% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $6.93. About 79,948 shares traded. BioSig Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:BSGM) has risen 31.18% since August 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.18% the S&P500.The move comes after 9 months positive chart setup for the $150.76 million company. It was reported on Aug, 12 by Barchart.com. We have $7.28 PT which if reached, will make NASDAQ:BSGM worth $7.54M more.

Oneok Inc (OKE) investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in Q1 2019. It’s up 0.20, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. The ratio is better, as 308 investment professionals started new or increased equity positions, while 249 sold and decreased their stakes in Oneok Inc. The investment professionals in our database reported: 302.28 million shares, up from 300.23 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of investment professionals holding Oneok Inc in top ten equity positions increased from 17 to 19 for an increase of 2. Sold All: 44 Reduced: 205 Increased: 224 New Position: 84.

More notable recent BioSig Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:BSGM) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Olivier Chaudoir Joins BioSig as Director of Marketing – GlobeNewswire” on July 18, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Julie Stephenson Joins BioSig as Senior Director of Clinical Affairs – GlobeNewswire” published on July 24, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “BioSig Technologies, Inc. to Receive 15 Units of PURE EPâ„¢ System from Manufacturer for Commercial Installation – Corrected Version – GlobeNewswire” on July 15, 2019. More interesting news about BioSig Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:BSGM) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “BioSig Technologies: Troubling History, No Clinical Data And Retail Heavy Shareholder Base – 70%+ Downside – Seeking Alpha” published on August 01, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “BioSig Technologies (NASDAQ:BSGM) Shareholders Have Enjoyed An Impressive 148% Share Price Gain – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 11, 2019.

BioSig Technologies, Inc., a development stage medical device company, engages in developing a proprietary biomedical signal processing technology platform to extract information from physiologic signals. The company has market cap of $150.76 million. The Company’s product is PURE EP System, a surface electrocardiogram and intracardiac multichannel recording and analysis system that acquires, processes, and displays electrocardiogram and electrograms required during electrophysiology studies and catheter ablation procedures. It currently has negative earnings. It is also developing a library of software tools that are designed to be configured to fit the needs of electrophysiologists in various settings and for arrhythmia treatments.

The stock increased 0.09% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $69.11. About 1.82M shares traded. ONEOK, Inc. (OKE) has declined 0.71% since August 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.71% the S&P500. Some Historical OKE News: 03/04/2018 – ONEOK GAS LINES SAY ELECTRONIC DATA INTERCHANGE IS UNAVAILABLE; 15/05/2018 – Brookfield Asset Management Buys New 1.1% Position in Oneok Inc; 15/05/2018 – Capital Research Global Investors Buys 1.8% of Oneok Inc; 03/04/2018 – Oneok: Move Was Purely Precautionary Step After EDI Was Target of Apparent Cyberattack; 02/05/2018 – ONEOK SAYS IN ADVANCED TALKS ON WEST TEXAS SYSTEM GAS EXPANSION; 19/04/2018 – ONEOK BOOSTS QTRLY DIV; 01/05/2018 – ONEOK MAINTAINS 2018 FINL GUIDANCE; 16/03/2018 – Oneok Inc Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 17/04/2018 – ONEOK INC OKE.N : SEAPORT GLOBAL STARTS WITH NEUTRAL, $60 TARGET PRICE; 08/05/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for ONEOK, People’s United Financial, Spirit Realty Capital, Stryker, Ultra Cl

More notable recent ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) A Smart Pick For Income Investors? – Yahoo Finance” on July 18, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “ONEOK declares $0.89 dividend – Seeking Alpha” published on July 24, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “ONEOK’s Cash Flow Soars in Q2 – Yahoo Finance” on July 31, 2019. More interesting news about ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Amgen, Alphabet And More ‘Fast Money Halftime Report’ Picks From July 31 – Benzinga” published on July 31, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “ONEOK to expand natural gas and NGL infrastructure – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 25, 2019.

Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors Lp holds 8.33% of its portfolio in ONEOK, Inc. for 8.36 million shares. Walnut Private Equity Partners Llc owns 154,150 shares or 8.04% of their US portfolio. Moreover, C.V. Starr & Co. Inc. Trust has 7.62% invested in the company for 248,220 shares. The Kansas-based Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. has invested 6.26% in the stock. Cushing Asset Management Lp, a Texas-based fund reported 2.34 million shares.

ONEOK, Inc., through its general partner interests in ONEOK Partners, L.P., engages in the gathering, processing, storage, and transportation of natural gas in the United States. The company has market cap of $28.54 billion. It operates through Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines divisions. It has a 22.88 P/E ratio. It owns natural gas gathering pipelines and processing plants in the Mid-Continent and Rocky Mountain regions.