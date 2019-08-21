BioSig Technologies, Inc. (BSGM) Forms $7.60 Double Top; Nic (EGOV) Sellers Increased By 4.26% Their Shorts

BioSig Technologies, Inc. (BSGM) formed double top with $7.90 target or 4.00% above today’s $7.60 share price. BioSig Technologies, Inc. (BSGM) has $168.66M valuation. The stock increased 2.01% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $7.6. About 121,229 shares traded. BioSig Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:BSGM) has risen 31.18% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.18% the S&P500.

Nic Inc (NASDAQ:EGOV) had an increase of 4.26% in short interest. EGOV’s SI was 2.79M shares in August as released by FINRA. Its up 4.26% from 2.68M shares previously. With 352,800 avg volume, 8 days are for Nic Inc (NASDAQ:EGOV)’s short sellers to cover EGOV’s short positions. The SI to Nic Inc’s float is 4.4%. The stock decreased 0.19% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $20.49. About 139,530 shares traded. NIC Inc. (NASDAQ:EGOV) has risen 13.02% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.02% the S&P500. Some Historical EGOV News: 04/04/2018 – Apply Online Now for the 2018 Maine Moose Permit Lottery; 16/04/2018 – Colorado Empowered Learning’s Website Keeps Users Current on Blended Learning; 30/04/2018 – NIC 1Q EPS 23C, EST. 21C; 22/03/2018 – NIC GROUP PLC – FY ENDED DEC 2017 GROUP PROFIT BEFORE TAX AND EXCEPTIONAL ITEMS OF 5.60 BLN SHILLINGS VS 6.17 BLN SHILLINGS YR AGO; 25/04/2018 – Real Estate Commission License Renewals Now Available Online in West Virginia; 04/05/2018 – Maryland Fishing Report Now Available on Amazon’s Alexa; 04/05/2018 – Louisiana Wildlife and Fisheries Opens Online Portal for Civil Restitution Payments; 13/04/2018 – Alabama Canoe Trails’ Website Wins Gold in International Competition; 02/04/2018 – Adidas’ Nic Galway on Building Successful Collaborations; 21/04/2018 – DJ NIC Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (EGOV)

Investors sentiment increased to 1.5 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.46, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 17 investors sold NIC Inc. shares while 51 reduced holdings. 38 funds opened positions while 64 raised stakes. 55.17 million shares or 0.87% more from 54.70 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley accumulated 2,000 shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies Lc accumulated 39,066 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Mondrian holds 0.14% in NIC Inc. (NASDAQ:EGOV) or 261,985 shares. Sector Pension Inv Board accumulated 61,198 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group has 0.01% invested in NIC Inc. (NASDAQ:EGOV) for 1.22 million shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Systems accumulated 52,860 shares. Zebra Cap Limited Company owns 25,867 shares for 0.23% of their portfolio. United Serv Automobile Association holds 0% or 56,092 shares. Caxton Associate Limited Partnership holds 12,776 shares. Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta As Represented By Alberta Corporation, Alberta – Canada-based fund reported 61,100 shares. Bogle Lp De has 0.11% invested in NIC Inc. (NASDAQ:EGOV) for 85,104 shares. Apg Asset Mgmt Nv reported 335,600 shares. Cardinal reported 33,402 shares. Meeder Asset Mngmt stated it has 0.01% in NIC Inc. (NASDAQ:EGOV). Paloma Prtnrs Management has 18,450 shares.

NIC Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides digital government services that enable governments to use technology to provide various services to businesses and citizens in the United States. The company has market cap of $1.37 billion. The companyÂ’s Outsourced Portals business enters into long-term contracts with state and local governments to design, build, and operate Internet-based, enterprise-wide portals on their behalf. It has a 26.71 P/E ratio. These portals consist of Websites and applications that enable businesses and citizens to access government information online and complete transactions, such as applying for a permit, retrieving government records, or filing a government-mandated form or report.