BioSig Technologies, Inc. (BSGM) Forms $6.85 Double Top; Northcoast Asset Management Has Decreased Yum Brands Com (YUM) Stake

BioSig Technologies, Inc. (BSGM) formed double top with $7.40 target or 8.00% above today’s $6.85 share price. BioSig Technologies, Inc. (BSGM) has $149.01M valuation. The stock decreased 4.73% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $6.85. About 246,752 shares traded. BioSig Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:BSGM) has risen 31.18% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.18% the S&P500.

Northcoast Asset Management Llc decreased Yum Brands Inc Com (YUM) stake by 12.14% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Northcoast Asset Management Llc sold 13,114 shares as Yum Brands Inc Com (YUM)’s stock rose 10.38%. The Northcoast Asset Management Llc holds 94,870 shares with $9.47M value, down from 107,984 last quarter. Yum Brands Inc Com now has $35.91 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.35% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $117.35. About 1.70M shares traded or 15.03% up from the average. YUM! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) has risen 42.90% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 42.90% the S&P500. Some Historical YUM News: 23/04/2018 – DJ Yum! Brands Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (YUM); 08/03/2018 – YUM SAYS ALLOCATING MORE G&A SPENDING ON TECHNOLOGY; 02/05/2018 – Yum Brands Maintains All Aspects of Full-Year Guidance; 23/04/2018 – The partnership opens doors for parent company Yum Brands, which has been working hard to revitalize Pizza Hut; 02/05/2018 – YUM CFO DAVID GIBBS SPEAKS ON CALL; 02/05/2018 – YUM 1Q REV. $1.37B, EST. $1.08B; 02/05/2018 – YUM CALL ENDS; 30/04/2018 – Raise A Slice: Pizza Hut® Celebrates 60 Years With New Double Cheesy Crust Pan Pizza; 16/05/2018 – TELEPIZZA GROUP SA TPZ.MC – GRADUAL CONVERSION OF TELEPIZZA STORES TO PIZZA HUT WITH FULL FLEXIBILITY IN SPAIN, PORTUGAL; 02/05/2018 – YUM 1Q ADJ EPS 90C, EST. 68C

Since February 8, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 2 sales for $2.90 million activity. Gibbs David W also sold $1.83M worth of YUM! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) on Friday, February 8. Creed Greg sold 13,986 shares worth $1.32M. The insider Domier Tanya L bought 2,652 shares worth $249,888.

Among 7 analysts covering Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM), 1 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 5 Hold. Therefore 14% are positive. Yum! Brands had 17 analyst reports since March 8, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. J.P. Morgan downgraded the stock to “Hold” rating in Tuesday, March 19 report. Citigroup maintained YUM! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) rating on Thursday, April 4. Citigroup has “Neutral” rating and $103 target. The stock of YUM! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) has “Hold” rating given on Friday, August 2 by Stifel Nicolaus. The stock of YUM! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) has “Equal-Weight” rating given on Friday, August 2 by Morgan Stanley. Mizuho downgraded the stock to “Sell” rating in Wednesday, March 20 report. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, March 19 by Argus Research.

Northcoast Asset Management Llc increased Barclays Plc (NYSE:BCS) stake by 211,238 shares to 406,563 valued at $3.25 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Etrade Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:ETFC) stake by 106,587 shares and now owns 129,228 shares. Ishares Jp Morgan (EMB) was raised too.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.09, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 41 investors sold YUM shares while 275 reduced holdings. 91 funds opened positions while 202 raised stakes. 218.50 million shares or 1.81% less from 222.53 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Victory Capital Mgmt invested in 0.43% or 1.91M shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) owns 0.06% invested in YUM! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) for 70,256 shares. Jpmorgan Chase And has 0.11% invested in YUM! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM). Royal London Asset Mgmt Limited has 0% invested in YUM! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM). Wesbanco Savings Bank owns 7,548 shares. North Star Asset Mgmt holds 31,453 shares or 0.25% of its portfolio. Marietta Investment Prtnrs Ltd Liability Corp invested in 4,423 shares or 0.14% of the stock. 437,716 were accumulated by Svcs Automobile Association. Zwj Inv Counsel holds 0.49% or 60,172 shares. Park Natl Corp Oh has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in YUM! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM). Moors & Cabot has 0.09% invested in YUM! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) for 13,190 shares. Credit Agricole S A holds 300 shares. Gulf Interest State Bank (Uk) holds 76,005 shares or 0.13% of its portfolio. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd invested in 26,705 shares. Jennison Associates Ltd Liability has 5,968 shares for 0% of their portfolio.