BioSig Technologies Inc. (BSGM) and Sintx Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:SINT) Comparison side by side

Both BioSig Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:BSGM) and Sintx Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:SINT) compete on a level playing field in the Medical Appliances & Equipment industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BioSig Technologies Inc. 8 0.00 15.87M -1.33 0.00 Sintx Technologies Inc. 2 0.00 1.57M -1.20 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of BioSig Technologies Inc. and Sintx Technologies Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BioSig Technologies Inc. 211,318,242.34% -364.2% -292.4% Sintx Technologies Inc. 85,428,229.40% 0% 0%

Volatility and Risk

BioSig Technologies Inc.’s current beta is 0.79 and it happens to be 21.00% less volatile than S&P 500. In other hand, Sintx Technologies Inc. has beta of -0.19 which is 119.00% less volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of BioSig Technologies Inc. is 11 while its Current Ratio is 11. Meanwhile, Sintx Technologies Inc. has a Current Ratio of 1.9 while its Quick Ratio is 1.9. BioSig Technologies Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Sintx Technologies Inc.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is given BioSig Technologies Inc. and Sintx Technologies Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score BioSig Technologies Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Sintx Technologies Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

On the other hand, Sintx Technologies Inc.’s potential upside is 50.00% and its average target price is $3.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 4.9% of BioSig Technologies Inc. shares and 5.8% of Sintx Technologies Inc. shares. BioSig Technologies Inc.’s share held by insiders are 10%. Competitively, insiders own roughly 1.97% of Sintx Technologies Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) BioSig Technologies Inc. -2.59% -19.76% 13.79% 75.67% 31.18% 75.88% Sintx Technologies Inc. 0.38% -4.71% -63.91% -59.43% -84.04% -53.89%

For the past year BioSig Technologies Inc. has 75.88% stronger performance while Sintx Technologies Inc. has -53.89% weaker performance.

Summary

BioSig Technologies Inc. beats on 6 of the 10 factors Sintx Technologies Inc.

BioSig Technologies, Inc., a development stage medical device company, engages in developing a proprietary technology platform to minimize noise and artifacts from cardiac recordings during electrophysiology studies and ablation. The company develops includes PURE (Precise Uninterrupted Real-time evaluation of Electrograms) EP System, a surface electrocardiogram, and intracardiac multichannel recording and analysis system, which acquires, processes, and displays electrocardiogram and electrograms required during electrophysiology studies and ablation procedures. It is also developing a library of software tools that are designed to be configured to fit the needs of electrophysiologists in various settings and for arrhythmia treatments. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota.