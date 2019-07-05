BioSig Technologies Inc. (BSGM) and Neovasc Inc. (NASDAQ:NVCN) Contrasting side by side

BioSig Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:BSGM) and Neovasc Inc. (NASDAQ:NVCN), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the Medical Appliances & Equipment. These factors are particularly influence the dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BioSig Technologies Inc. 6 0.00 N/A -1.33 0.00 Neovasc Inc. 1 17.84 N/A -7.63 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for BioSig Technologies Inc. and Neovasc Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 represents BioSig Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:BSGM) and Neovasc Inc. (NASDAQ:NVCN)’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BioSig Technologies Inc. 0.00% -364.2% -292.4% Neovasc Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

BioSig Technologies Inc. and Neovasc Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 3.9% and 4.64%. Insiders owned roughly 8.6% of BioSig Technologies Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 7.84% of Neovasc Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) BioSig Technologies Inc. 5.2% 31.26% 97.73% 97.73% 89.13% 103.75% Neovasc Inc. -3.7% 16.49% -29.77% -74.48% -86.8% -17.89%

For the past year BioSig Technologies Inc. had bullish trend while Neovasc Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

BioSig Technologies Inc. beats Neovasc Inc. on 4 of the 7 factors.

BioSig Technologies, Inc., a development stage medical device company, engages in developing a proprietary technology platform to minimize noise and artifacts from cardiac recordings during electrophysiology studies and ablation. The company develops includes PURE (Precise Uninterrupted Real-time evaluation of Electrograms) EP System, a surface electrocardiogram, and intracardiac multichannel recording and analysis system, which acquires, processes, and displays electrocardiogram and electrograms required during electrophysiology studies and ablation procedures. It is also developing a library of software tools that are designed to be configured to fit the needs of electrophysiologists in various settings and for arrhythmia treatments. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

Neovasc Inc., a specialty medical device company, develops, manufactures, and markets cardiovascular devices worldwide. Its products include the Tiara technology for the transcatheter treatment of mitral valve disease; and the Neovasc Reducer for the treatment of refractory angina. The company also provides Peripatch biological tissue products that are used as components in third-party medical products, such as transcatheter heart valves for industry partners and other customers. In addition, it offers consulting and original equipment manufacturing services to other medical device companies. The company was formerly known as Medical Ventures Corp. and changed its name to Neovasc Inc. in July 2008. Neovasc Inc. was incorporated in 2000 and is headquartered in Richmond, Canada.