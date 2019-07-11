BioSig Technologies Inc. (BSGM) and IRIDEX Corporation (NASDAQ:IRIX) Contrasting side by side

We will be comparing the differences between BioSig Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:BSGM) and IRIDEX Corporation (NASDAQ:IRIX) as far as profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Medical Appliances & Equipment industry.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BioSig Technologies Inc. 6 0.00 N/A -1.33 0.00 IRIDEX Corporation 5 1.26 N/A -1.06 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates BioSig Technologies Inc. and IRIDEX Corporation’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of BioSig Technologies Inc. and IRIDEX Corporation.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BioSig Technologies Inc. 0.00% -364.2% -292.4% IRIDEX Corporation 0.00% -52.9% -38.4%

Volatility and Risk

A 0.72 beta indicates that BioSig Technologies Inc. is 28.00% less volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500. IRIDEX Corporation on the other hand, has 1.01 beta which makes it 1.00% more volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of BioSig Technologies Inc. are 11 and 11. Competitively, IRIDEX Corporation has 3.6 and 2.8 for Current and Quick Ratio. BioSig Technologies Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than IRIDEX Corporation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both BioSig Technologies Inc. and IRIDEX Corporation are owned by institutional investors at 3.9% and 54.4% respectively. 8.6% are BioSig Technologies Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Comparatively, 2.4% are IRIDEX Corporation’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) BioSig Technologies Inc. 5.2% 31.26% 97.73% 97.73% 89.13% 103.75% IRIDEX Corporation -3.33% 6.71% 1.65% -3.14% -29.17% 4.89%

For the past year BioSig Technologies Inc. was more bullish than IRIDEX Corporation.

Summary

IRIDEX Corporation beats on 4 of the 7 factors BioSig Technologies Inc.

BioSig Technologies, Inc., a development stage medical device company, engages in developing a proprietary technology platform to minimize noise and artifacts from cardiac recordings during electrophysiology studies and ablation. The company develops includes PURE (Precise Uninterrupted Real-time evaluation of Electrograms) EP System, a surface electrocardiogram, and intracardiac multichannel recording and analysis system, which acquires, processes, and displays electrocardiogram and electrograms required during electrophysiology studies and ablation procedures. It is also developing a library of software tools that are designed to be configured to fit the needs of electrophysiologists in various settings and for arrhythmia treatments. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

IRIDEX Corporation provides therapeutic based laser systems, delivery devices, and consumable instrumentation to treat sight-threatening eye diseases in ophthalmology. The company offers laser consoles, such as Cyclo G6 laser system used for the treatment of glaucoma; IQ 532 and IQ 577 laser systems, which are used for the treatment of diabetic macular edema and other retinal diseases; and OcuLight TX, OcuLight SL, OcuLight SLx, OcuLight GL, and OcuLight GLx laser systems, which are used to treat proliferative diabetic retinopathy, macular holes, retinal tears, and detachments. It also provides delivery devices, including TxCell scanning laser delivery system that allows the physicians to perform multi-spot pattern scanning; Slit Lamp Adapter, which allows the physicians to utilize a standard slit lamp in diagnosis and treatment procedures; and TruFocus laser indirect ophthalmoscopes for use in procedures to treat peripheral retinal disorders. In addition, the company offers MicroPulse P3 Probe, which is used with its Cylco G6 laser system that delivers laser to treat glaucoma; G-Probe, which is used in procedures to treat uncontrolled glaucoma; G-Probe Illuminate that is used in procedures to treat refractory glaucoma; and EndoProbe family of products used in vitrectomy procedures. It serves ophthalmologists, research and teaching hospitals, government installations, surgical centers, hospitals, and office clinics. IRIDEX Corporation markets its products through direct and independent sales force in the United States, as well as through independent distributors internationally. The company was formerly known as IRIS Medical Instruments, Inc. and changed its name to IRIDEX Corporation in November 1995. IRIDEX Corporation was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Mountain View, California.