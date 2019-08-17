BioSig Technologies Inc. (BSGM) and Invacare Corporation (NYSE:IVC) Contrasting side by side

BioSig Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:BSGM) and Invacare Corporation (NYSE:IVC) compete with each other in the Medical Appliances & Equipment sector. We will analyze and compare their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BioSig Technologies Inc. 7 0.00 N/A -1.33 0.00 Invacare Corporation 7 0.16 N/A -1.38 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for BioSig Technologies Inc. and Invacare Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows BioSig Technologies Inc. and Invacare Corporation’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BioSig Technologies Inc. 0.00% -364.2% -292.4% Invacare Corporation 0.00% -11.9% -4.6%

Risk and Volatility

BioSig Technologies Inc. is 21.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 due to its 0.79 beta. Competitively, Invacare Corporation’s beta is 1.97 which is 97.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of BioSig Technologies Inc. are 11 and 11 respectively. Its competitor Invacare Corporation’s Current Ratio is 2 and its Quick Ratio is 1.3. BioSig Technologies Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Invacare Corporation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

BioSig Technologies Inc. and Invacare Corporation has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 4.9% and 0%. Insiders owned 10% of BioSig Technologies Inc. shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 2.6% of Invacare Corporation’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) BioSig Technologies Inc. -2.59% -19.76% 13.79% 75.67% 31.18% 75.88% Invacare Corporation 17.84% 5.52% -24.96% 2.69% -69.43% 24.42%

For the past year BioSig Technologies Inc. has stronger performance than Invacare Corporation

Summary

BioSig Technologies Inc. beats Invacare Corporation on 4 of the 7 factors.

BioSig Technologies, Inc., a development stage medical device company, engages in developing a proprietary technology platform to minimize noise and artifacts from cardiac recordings during electrophysiology studies and ablation. The company develops includes PURE (Precise Uninterrupted Real-time evaluation of Electrograms) EP System, a surface electrocardiogram, and intracardiac multichannel recording and analysis system, which acquires, processes, and displays electrocardiogram and electrograms required during electrophysiology studies and ablation procedures. It is also developing a library of software tools that are designed to be configured to fit the needs of electrophysiologists in various settings and for arrhythmia treatments. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

Invacare Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, distributes, and exports medical equipment for use in home health care, retail, and extended care markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: North America/Home Medical Equipment, Institutional Products Group, Europe, and the Asia/Pacific. It offers mobility and seating products, such as power wheelchairs under the Invacare TDX brand; custom manual wheelchairs under the Invacare, Invacare Top End, and KÃ¼schall brand names; and seating and positioning products. The company also provides lifestyle products, including pressure relieving overlays and mattress replacement systems under the Invacare Softform and microAIR brands; safe resident handling products; residential care and home beds and bed accessories, and manual wheelchairs under the Invacare brand name; and personal care products. In addition, the company offers respiratory therapy products comprising stationary oxygen concentrators under the Perfecto2, Perfecto2 V, and Platinum brands; Invacare HomeFill oxygen systems; and Invacare SOLO2 and XPO2 transportable oxygen concentrators. Further, it sells and distributes healthcare furnishings consisting of long-term care beds, case goods, safe patient handling equipment, and other equipment and accessories for long-term care customers. It sells its products primarily to home medical equipment providers through retail and e-commerce channels, as well as to residential care operators, distributors, and government health service customers through its sales force, independent manufacturersÂ’ representatives, and distributors. Invacare Corporation was founded in 1885 and is headquartered in Elyria, Ohio.