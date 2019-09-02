BioSig Technologies Inc. (BSGM) and Intersect ENT Inc. (NASDAQ:XENT) Contrasting side by side

BioSig Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:BSGM) and Intersect ENT Inc. (NASDAQ:XENT) have been rivals in the Medical Appliances & Equipment for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BioSig Technologies Inc. 7 0.00 N/A -1.33 0.00 Intersect ENT Inc. 26 4.37 N/A -0.90 0.00

In table 1 we can see BioSig Technologies Inc. and Intersect ENT Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides BioSig Technologies Inc. and Intersect ENT Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BioSig Technologies Inc. 0.00% -364.2% -292.4% Intersect ENT Inc. 0.00% -22.9% -19.9%

Volatility and Risk

BioSig Technologies Inc. has a 0.79 beta, while its volatility is 21.00%, thus making it less volatile than S&P 500. Intersect ENT Inc.’s 22.00% less volatile than S&P 500 which is a result of the 0.78 beta.

Liquidity

BioSig Technologies Inc. has a Current Ratio of 11 and a Quick Ratio of 11. Competitively, Intersect ENT Inc.’s Current Ratio is 6.5 and has 5.8 Quick Ratio. BioSig Technologies Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Intersect ENT Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The Recommendations and Ratings for BioSig Technologies Inc. and Intersect ENT Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score BioSig Technologies Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Intersect ENT Inc. 0 2 0 2.00

Intersect ENT Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $26.33 consensus price target and a 60.74% potential upside.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both BioSig Technologies Inc. and Intersect ENT Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 4.9% and 0% respectively. Insiders owned roughly 10% of BioSig Technologies Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, Intersect ENT Inc. has 2.8% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) BioSig Technologies Inc. -2.59% -19.76% 13.79% 75.67% 31.18% 75.88% Intersect ENT Inc. -1.93% -12.13% -38.94% -32.04% -37.54% -29.84%

For the past year BioSig Technologies Inc. has 75.88% stronger performance while Intersect ENT Inc. has -29.84% weaker performance.

Summary

Intersect ENT Inc. beats BioSig Technologies Inc. on 6 of the 8 factors.

BioSig Technologies, Inc., a development stage medical device company, engages in developing a proprietary technology platform to minimize noise and artifacts from cardiac recordings during electrophysiology studies and ablation. The company develops includes PURE (Precise Uninterrupted Real-time evaluation of Electrograms) EP System, a surface electrocardiogram, and intracardiac multichannel recording and analysis system, which acquires, processes, and displays electrocardiogram and electrograms required during electrophysiology studies and ablation procedures. It is also developing a library of software tools that are designed to be configured to fit the needs of electrophysiologists in various settings and for arrhythmia treatments. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

Intersect ENT, Inc., a commercial stage drug-device company, provides therapeutic solutions for patients with ear, nose, and throat conditions in the United States. It offers PROPEL and PROPEL mini drug releasing implants for patients undergoing sinus surgery to treat chronic sinusitis; and PROPEL Contour, a steroid releasing implant to frontal and maxillary sinus ostia, or openings, of the dependent sinuses. The company is also developing RESOLVE, a steroid releasing implant for refractory disease for the treatment of patients in the physician office setting. The company was formerly known as Sinexus, Inc. and changed its name to Intersect ENT, Inc. in November 2009. Intersect ENT, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Menlo Park, California.