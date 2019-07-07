BioSig Technologies Inc. (BSGM) and Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ESTA) Comparing side by side

We are contrasting BioSig Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:BSGM) and Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ESTA) on their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Medical Appliances & Equipment companies, competing one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BioSig Technologies Inc. 6 0.00 N/A -1.33 0.00 Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. 25 6.35 N/A -1.08 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for BioSig Technologies Inc. and Establishment Labs Holdings Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BioSig Technologies Inc. 0.00% -364.2% -292.4% Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. 0.00% -60.2% -23.4%

Liquidity

11 and 11 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of BioSig Technologies Inc. Its rival Establishment Labs Holdings Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 6 and 4.5 respectively. BioSig Technologies Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Establishment Labs Holdings Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

BioSig Technologies Inc. and Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score BioSig Technologies Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

Competitively the consensus price target of Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. is $33, which is potential 57.89% upside.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both BioSig Technologies Inc. and Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 3.9% and 24.5% respectively. BioSig Technologies Inc.’s share held by insiders are 8.6%. Competitively, 49.34% are Establishment Labs Holdings Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) BioSig Technologies Inc. 5.2% 31.26% 97.73% 97.73% 89.13% 103.75% Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. 0.76% 20.2% 4.28% 2.12% 0% -3.21%

For the past year BioSig Technologies Inc. had bullish trend while Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. beats on 6 of the 8 factors BioSig Technologies Inc.

BioSig Technologies, Inc., a development stage medical device company, engages in developing a proprietary technology platform to minimize noise and artifacts from cardiac recordings during electrophysiology studies and ablation. The company develops includes PURE (Precise Uninterrupted Real-time evaluation of Electrograms) EP System, a surface electrocardiogram, and intracardiac multichannel recording and analysis system, which acquires, processes, and displays electrocardiogram and electrograms required during electrophysiology studies and ablation procedures. It is also developing a library of software tools that are designed to be configured to fit the needs of electrophysiologists in various settings and for arrhythmia treatments. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

Establishment Labs Holdings Inc., a medical technology company, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for aesthetic plastic surgery, reconstructive plastic surgery, and aesthetic dermatology. The company primarily offers silicone gel-filled breast implants under Motiva Implants brand name. It also provides Divina 3D simulation systems to plastic surgeons for use in pre-surgical patient consultations and planning; and distributes Puregraft line of products that is used to remove blood, lipids, and other components from adipose tissue. The company sells its products through exclusive distributors and direct sales force in 60 countries worldwide. Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Alajuela, Costa Rica.