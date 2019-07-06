BioScrip Inc. (BIOS) and Its Rivals Contrasting side by side.

BioScrip Inc. (NASDAQ:BIOS) is a company in the Home Health Care industry and that’s how we compare it to its competitors. The comparing will be based on the dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

BioScrip Inc. has 83.3% of its shares owned by institutional investors and an average of 89.43% institutional ownership for its rivals. On other hand BioScrip Inc. has 0.6% of its shares owned by company insiders and an average of 1.36% insiders ownership for its competitors.

Profitability

Table 1 has BioScrip Inc. and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BioScrip Inc. 0.00% 0.00% 0.00% Industry Average 4.68% 18.68% 10.90%

Earnings and Valuation

The following data compares BioScrip Inc. and its competitors’ net income, top-line revenue and valuation.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio BioScrip Inc. N/A 3 0.00 Industry Average 71.82M 1.54B 38.06

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 provides summary of recent ratings for BioScrip Inc. and its competitors.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score BioScrip Inc. 0 0 3 3.00 Industry Average 0.00 2.33 2.75 2.58

With average price target of $3.67, BioScrip Inc. has a potential upside of 40.61%. The potential upside of the rivals is 4.65%. Given BioScrip Inc.’s competitors higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe BioScrip Inc. has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of BioScrip Inc. and its competitors.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) BioScrip Inc. 0.97% 14.29% -41.41% -34.38% -14.4% -41.74% Industry Average 2.12% 6.81% 5.45% 12.86% 36.03% 14.20%

For the past year BioScrip Inc. has -41.74% weaker performance while BioScrip Inc.’s competitors have 14.20% stronger performance.

Liquidity

BioScrip Inc. has a Current Ratio of 1.5 and a Quick Ratio of 1.2. Competitively, BioScrip Inc.’s rivals Current Ratio is 1.54 and has 1.48 Quick Ratio. BioScrip Inc.’s rivals have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than BioScrip Inc.

Volatility and Risk

A beta of 0.58 shows that BioScrip Inc. is 42.00% less volatile than S&P 500. Competitively, BioScrip Inc.’s competitors’ beta is 1.00 which is 0.50% less volatile than S&P 500.

Dividends

BioScrip Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

On 3 of the 4 factors BioScrip Inc.’s rivals beat BioScrip Inc.

BioScrip, Inc. provides home infusion services in the United States. The company engages in the preparation, delivery, administration, and clinical monitoring of pharmaceutical treatments that are administered to a patient through intravenous, subcutaneous, intramuscular, intra-spinal, and enteral methods. It is primarily involved in the intravenous administration of medications to treat a range of acute and chronic conditions, such as infections, nutritional deficiencies, immunologic and neurologic disorders, cancer, pain, and palliative care. BioScrip, Inc. offers its services at patientÂ’s homes, outpatient clinics, nursing facilities, physicianÂ’s offices, and ambulatory infusion centers. The company markets and sells its products and services through sales and marketing representatives, payor relationships, and other government programs. BioScrip, Inc. was founded in 1993 and is based in Denver, Colorado.