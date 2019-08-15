Bioscrip (BIOS) Shareholder Venor Capital Management LP Lowered Its Stake; Twitter (TWTR) Holder Woodmont Investment Counsel Raised Position

Woodmont Investment Counsel Llc increased its stake in Twitter Inc (TWTR) by 1200% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Woodmont Investment Counsel Llc bought 14,400 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.69% . The hedge fund held 15,600 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $513,000, up from 1,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel Llc who had been investing in Twitter Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $31.42 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.77% or $1.16 during the last trading session, reaching $40.65. About 10.57M shares traded. Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) has risen 34.83% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 34.83% the S&P500. Some Historical TWTR News: 14/05/2018 – Case against Russia in Skripal poisoning now stronger -Ml5 chief; 23/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Trump: China trade deal ‘too hard to get done’; 08/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – ‘Mini-Trumps’ battle it out in primary season kick off; 24/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Canada’s Trudeau fights Trump auto import probe; 13/03/2018 – Twitter CFO: We’re creating a subscription product for businesses to advertise on Twitter; 13/03/2018 – ChicagoBreaking: @Meha It’s an event that Tom Dart attended and somehow got put on as the initial art for the story. It was; 31/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Protests turns deadly in Nicaragua: witnesses; 19/03/2018 – Facebook under pressure as U.S., EU urge probes of data practices; 24/04/2018 – KORE and Telarus Partner to Drive Wireless and IoT; 27/03/2018 – Citron short $TWTR. Near-Term target $25 Of all social media, they are most vulnerable to privacy regulation Wait until Senate finds out what Citron has published

Venor Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Bioscrip Inc (BIOS) by 7.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Venor Capital Management Lp sold 922,014 shares as the company’s stock rose 48.17% . The hedge fund held 11.93M shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $23.87 million, down from 12.86M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Venor Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Bioscrip Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.06 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 4.87% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $2.93. About 562,103 shares traded. Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIOS) has risen 2.17% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.17% the S&P500. Some Historical BIOS News: 08/03/2018 – BIOSCRIP INC – FOR FULL YEAR 2018, COMPANY IS ESTABLISHING REVENUE GUIDANCE OF $710 MLN TO $720 MLN; 29/05/2018 – BioScrip Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 08/03/2018 – BioScrip Accounting Review Identifies ‘internal Control Deficiencies’ And ‘material Weakness’ — MarketWatch; 08/03/2018 – BIOSCRIP – SEES 2018 SHR LOSS $0.41 TO $0.34; 26/03/2018 – BioScrip Timely Files Annual Form 10-K, Concludes Acctg Review and Provides Update on Immaterial Fincl Statement Corrections; 08/03/2018 – BioScrip: Deficiencies Are in Connection With Account Reconciliations for Certain Asset and Liability Accounts; 08/03/2018 – BioScrip: Review Is Ongoing; 26/03/2018 – BIOSCRIP TIMELY FILES ANNUAL FORM 10-K, CONCLUDES ACCOUNTING REVIEW AND PROVIDES UPDATE ON IMMATERIAL FINANCIAL STATEMENT CORRECTIONS; 10/05/2018 – BIOSCRIP INC – QTRLY SHR LOSS $0.12; 08/03/2018 – BIOSCRIP INC – QTRLY PRELIMINARY NET REVENUE OF $182.6 MLN, INCLUDING CORE PRODUCT MIX OF 75.7%, COMPARED TO 69.6% IN PRIOR YEAR QUARTER

More notable recent Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “AMD’s Busy Night: New Chip Launch, Google And Twitter Sign As New Customers – Benzinga” on August 08, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Twitter cuts off third-party ad data – Seeking Alpha” published on August 08, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Why Twitter Stock Soared Friday – Yahoo Finance” on July 26, 2019. More interesting news about Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “5 Top Stock Trades for Monday: INTC, TWTR, AMZN, APHA, UBER – Investorplace.com” published on July 26, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Twitter Beats Q2 Sales Estimates, Daily Active Users Strong – Benzinga” with publication date: July 26, 2019.

Woodmont Investment Counsel Llc, which manages about $557.42M and $384.91M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Invesco Exchng Traded Fd Tr (Put) by 44,854 shares to 4,500 shares, valued at $237,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Hca Healthcare Inc (NYSE:HCA) by 3,695 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 43,313 shares, and cut its stake in Select Sector Spdr Tr (XLE).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.13, from 1.06 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 57 investors sold TWTR shares while 158 reduced holdings. 76 funds opened positions while 180 raised stakes. 518.69 million shares or 4.11% more from 498.22 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Stone Ridge Asset Management Limited Liability Company stated it has 0.04% of its portfolio in Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR). Eaton Vance Mgmt stated it has 1.14 million shares or 0.09% of all its holdings. Aqr Cap Mngmt Limited Liability invested in 1.95M shares or 0.07% of the stock. Schaper Benz Wise Investment Counsel Incorporated Wi reported 0.11% stake. Shine Investment Advisory Services invested in 0.01% or 330 shares. Bb&T Corp holds 0.04% or 71,542 shares in its portfolio. Nomura Holdg has 0.07% invested in Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR). Northeast Finance Consultants reported 29,391 shares. 127 were reported by Lenox Wealth Management Inc. 874 were reported by Essex Invest Ltd Liability Corp. Lpl Ltd holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) for 238,368 shares. Winslow Evans Crocker Inc reported 1,292 shares. Moreover, Fdx Advisors Incorporated has 0.05% invested in Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR). Linscomb & Williams stated it has 0.09% in Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR). Nuveen Asset Lc holds 61,331 shares.