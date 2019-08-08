Bioscrip (BIOS) Shareholder Venor Capital Management LP Has Cut Its Position by $922,014; Apple (AAPL) Holder Kanawha Capital Management Boosted Its Position by $338,877

Kanawha Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 2.01% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kanawha Capital Management Llc bought 1,793 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 91,163 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.32 million, up from 89,370 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kanawha Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $949.19B market cap company. The stock increased 1.04% or $2.04 during the last trading session, reaching $199.04. About 33.36M shares traded or 21.59% up from the average. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 27/03/2018 – Apple will launch the fourth iteration of its smartwatch this fall, according to an analyst report obtained by 9to5Mac; 07/03/2018 – APPLE COMMENTS IN SUPPLIER RESPONSIBILITY REPORT; 01/05/2018 – Cramer reflects on Apple earnings after speaking with CEO Tim Cook; 05/04/2018 – IGNORE: APPLE’S 2018 PROGRESS REPORT PREVIOUSLY REPORTED; 11/04/2018 – APPLE CUTS ORDERS FOR HOMEPOD AMID POOR SALES: COMMERCIAL TIMES; 10/04/2018 – APPLE ISRAEL SUSPECTED OF WITHOLDING PRODUCT INFO FROM BUYERS; 04/05/2018 – Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway will make about $700 million annually on Apple’s dividend alone; 20/04/2018 – ANALYSIS-Trump’s next $100 bln tariff dilemma: hit Wal-Mart or Apple Store?; 17/04/2018 – BRIEF-Apple Plans To Launch Its Own News Subscription Offering – Bloomberg, Citing; 21/05/2018 – GOOGLE COULD FACE $4.3 BILLION CLAIM IN U.K. IPHONE PRIVACY CASE – BLOOMBERG

Venor Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Bioscrip Inc (BIOS) by 7.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Venor Capital Management Lp sold 922,014 shares as the company’s stock rose 48.17% . The hedge fund held 11.93M shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $23.87 million, down from 12.86M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Venor Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Bioscrip Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $357.83 million market cap company. The stock increased 3.75% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $2.77. About 307,843 shares traded. BioScrip, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIOS) has risen 2.17% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.17% the S&P500. Some Historical BIOS News: 10/05/2018 – BioScrip 1Q Loss/Shr 12c; 08/03/2018 – BioScrip May Report One or More Internal Control Material Weaknesses in Form 10-K; 08/03/2018 – BioScrip: Material Weakness Didn’t Have Any Effect on 2017 Fincl Statements; 08/03/2018 – BIOSCRIP INC – QTRLY PRELIMINARY NET REVENUE OF $182.6 MLN, INCLUDING CORE PRODUCT MIX OF 75.7%, COMPARED TO 69.6% IN PRIOR YEAR QUARTER; 08/03/2018 – BioScrip: Review Is Ongoing; 26/03/2018 – BIOSCRIP: CORRECTIONS RELATE TO ACCOUNTS RECEIVABLE, PAYABLE; 08/03/2018 BioScrip 4Q Loss/Shr 3c; 26/03/2018 – BioScrip Timely Files Annual Form 10-K, Concludes Accounting Review and Provides Update on Immaterial Financial Statement Corre; 08/03/2018 – BioScrip Identified Internal Control Deficiencies; 26/03/2018 – BIOSCRIP CONCLUDES ACCOUNTING REVIEW

More notable recent BioScrip, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIOS) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “BioScrip shareholders back Option Care merger – Seeking Alpha” on August 02, 2019, also Profitconfidential.com with their article: “The BIOS Stock Chart Says That Higher Prices Are Ahead – Profit Confidential” published on January 10, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Leading Independent Proxy Advisory Firms, ISS and Glass Lewis, Recommend that BioScrip Stockholders Vote â€œFORâ€ the Transaction Proposals in Connection with the Proposed Merger with Option Care – GlobeNewswire” on July 22, 2019. More interesting news about BioScrip, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIOS) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “BioScrip Appoints John McMahon as Chief Accounting Officer – GlobeNewswire” published on October 22, 2018 as well as Streetinsider.com‘s news article titled: “BioScrip (BIOS) Announces Shareholder Approval of Merger with Option Care – StreetInsider.com” with publication date: August 02, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.72, from 1.72 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 20 investors sold BIOS shares while 31 reduced holdings. 18 funds opened positions while 33 raised stakes. 97.49 million shares or 5.21% less from 102.84 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Credit Suisse Ag stated it has 0% in BioScrip, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIOS). Price T Rowe Associate Inc Md holds 0% of its portfolio in BioScrip, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIOS) for 34,492 shares. Citigroup accumulated 31,648 shares or 0% of the stock. Roanoke Asset Mngmt Corporation New York, a New York-based fund reported 463,780 shares. Millennium Mgmt Limited Liability Co has 0% invested in BioScrip, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIOS). Amalgamated State Bank stated it has 17,959 shares. Gilder Gagnon Howe And Lc accumulated 0.29% or 13.61 million shares. 15,528 are owned by Janney Montgomery Scott Limited Liability Company. Manufacturers Life Ins The reported 89,577 shares stake. Clarivest Asset Management Limited Company stated it has 180,700 shares. Alliancebernstein Lp reported 0% stake. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management, Massachusetts-based fund reported 280,320 shares. Fmr Ltd Liability Corporation invested in 3.88M shares or 0% of the stock. M&T Bank & Trust owns 80,000 shares. Barclays Pcl reported 0% in BioScrip, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIOS).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 79 investors sold AAPL shares while 847 reduced holdings. 150 funds opened positions while 735 raised stakes. 2.60 billion shares or 8.28% less from 2.83 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Capital Advisers Ltd Liability Com reported 1.55 million shares. Moreover, Panagora Asset Mngmt Incorporated has 3.06% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 3.63 million shares. American Commercial Bank has invested 2.09% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Broderick Brian C invested 3.26% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). California Pub Employees Retirement Sys owns 9.71 million shares. Natl Bank Of The West accumulated 3.52% or 158,737 shares. Segall Bryant & Hamill Lc stated it has 543,640 shares. Syntal Cap Ptnrs Limited Liability Company holds 6,493 shares. St Germain D J Com owns 4.16% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 201,072 shares. Atlas Browninc holds 2.54% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) or 18,911 shares. 50,137 are held by Puzo Michael J. Rothschild Il reported 2.94% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). 118,218 are owned by Tctc Holding Ltd Co. Sky Invest Grp Ltd Company invested in 0.29% or 4,206 shares. Tocqueville Asset Lp reported 691,880 shares.