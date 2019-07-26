Bioscrip (BIOS) Shareholder Venor Capital Management LP Cut Stake; Benin Management Has Raised Its Prudential Finl (PRU) Holding

Venor Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Bioscrip Inc (BIOS) by 7.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Venor Capital Management Lp sold 922,014 shares as the company’s stock declined 41.41% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 11.93M shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $23.87 million, down from 12.86 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Venor Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Bioscrip Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $417.42M market cap company. The stock increased 2.00% or $0.055 during the last trading session, reaching $2.805. About 182,338 shares traded. BioScrip, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIOS) has declined 14.40% since July 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.83% the S&P500. Some Historical BIOS News: 16/05/2018 – BioScrip to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences; 08/03/2018 – BioScrip: Review Is Ongoing; 15/03/2018 – BIOSCRIP TO SEEK EXTENSION FOR FILING 10K; 08/03/2018 – BioScrip Sees FY18 Rev $710M-$720M; 08/03/2018 – BIOSCRIP – SEES 2018 SHR LOSS $0.41 TO $0.34; 26/03/2018 – BIOSCRIP TIMELY FILES ANNUAL FORM 10-K, CONCLUDES ACCOUNTING REVIEW AND PROVIDES UPDATE ON IMMATERIAL FINANCIAL STATEMENT CORRECTIONS; 26/03/2018 – BioScrip Timely Files Annual Form 10-K, Concludes Accounting Review and Provides Update on Immaterial Financial Statement Corre; 08/03/2018 – BioScrip Identified Internal Control Deficiencies; 08/03/2018 – BioScrip 4Q Rev $182.6M; 10/05/2018 – BioScrip 1Q Rev $168.6M

Benin Management Corp increased its stake in Prudential Finl Inc (PRU) by 7.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Benin Management Corp bought 8,853 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.64% with the market. The institutional investor held 133,347 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.25 million, up from 124,494 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Benin Management Corp who had been investing in Prudential Finl Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $42.01B market cap company. The stock increased 0.64% or $0.66 during the last trading session, reaching $103.12. About 360,574 shares traded. Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) has declined 1.64% since July 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.07% the S&P500. Some Historical PRU News: 30/04/2018 – Two Wyoming youth honored for volunteerism at national award ceremony in Washington, D.C; 30/04/2018 – Two New Hampshire youth honored for volunteerism at national award ceremony in Washington, D.C; 22/03/2018 – GUIDANCE: Prudential Financial $Benchmark 10Y, 30Y; 17/04/2018 – Ken Poliziani named PGlM’s chief marketing officer, to lead global brand growth; 09/05/2018 – HAWAII RENEWS PACT W/PRUDENTIAL RETIREMENT TO MANAGE $2.4B PLAN; 30/04/2018 – Two Minnesota youth honored for volunteerism at national award ceremony in Washington, D.C; 30/04/2018 – Two Montana youth honored for volunteerism at national award ceremony in Washington, D.C; 01/05/2018 – Kunal Patel joins PGIM Fixed Income’s London office; 29/05/2018 – LESTON WELSH JOINS PRUDENTIAL GROUP INSURANCE AS HEAD OF DISABILITY AND ABSENCE MANAGEMENT; 30/04/2018 – Two Alaska youth honored for volunteerism at national award ceremony in Washington, D.C

More notable recent BioScrip, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIOS) news were published by: Marketwatch.com which released: "BioScrip's stock extends plunge after merger terms disappoint, but analyst recommends remaining bullish – MarketWatch" on March 18, 2019

Investors sentiment decreased to 1 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.72, from 1.72 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 20 investors sold BIOS shares while 31 reduced holdings. 18 funds opened positions while 33 raised stakes. 97.49 million shares or 5.21% less from 102.84 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Roanoke Asset Mngmt Corp New York reported 463,780 shares stake. Janney Montgomery Scott Lc invested in 0% or 15,528 shares. Suntrust Banks Incorporated holds 0% or 11,350 shares in its portfolio. Venor Capital Management LP stated it has 30.16% of its portfolio in BioScrip, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIOS). Diamond Hill Cap Mngmt invested in 2.84M shares or 0.03% of the stock. Rothschild And Com Asset Mgmt Us reported 3.81 million shares. Manufacturers Life Insur The has invested 0% in BioScrip, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIOS). Moreover, Clarivest Asset has 0.01% invested in BioScrip, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIOS) for 180,700 shares. Credit Suisse Ag holds 0% or 29,550 shares in its portfolio. Engineers Gate Manager LP owns 0.01% invested in BioScrip, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIOS) for 95,897 shares. Voya Ltd reported 0% of its portfolio in BioScrip, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIOS). Moreover, Sei Invests has 0% invested in BioScrip, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIOS) for 715,200 shares. Legal And General Gp Public Limited Company stated it has 20,709 shares. 17,959 were accumulated by Amalgamated Bank & Trust. Fmr Limited Liability Co reported 3.88M shares.

Analysts await BioScrip, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIOS) to report earnings on August, 6. They expect $-0.09 earnings per share, up 35.71% or $0.05 from last year’s $-0.14 per share. After $-0.10 actual earnings per share reported by BioScrip, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -10.00% EPS growth.

Benin Management Corp, which manages about $278.88 million and $232.78M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Pepsico Inc (NYSE:PEP) by 8,095 shares to 91,437 shares, valued at $11.21 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Spdr Dow Jones Indl Avrg Etf (DIA) by 4,400 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 21,522 shares, and cut its stake in Visa Inc (NYSE:V).