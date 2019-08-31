Bioscrip (BIOS) Holder Venor Capital Management LP Lowered Its Position; As Triumph Group New (TGI) Stock Price Rose, Mcclain Value Management Cut Stake by $776,017

Venor Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Bioscrip Inc (BIOS) by 7.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Venor Capital Management Lp sold 922,014 shares as the company’s stock rose 48.17% . The hedge fund held 11.93 million shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $23.87M, down from 12.86M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Venor Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Bioscrip Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.46 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.45% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $3.5. About 883,873 shares traded. Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIOS) has risen 2.17% since August 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.17% the S&P500. Some Historical BIOS News: 10/05/2018 – BIOSCRIP INC – QTRLY SHR LOSS $0.12; 08/03/2018 – BioScrip Accounting Review Identifies ‘internal Control Deficiencies’ And ‘material Weakness’ — MarketWatch; 08/03/2018 – BioScrip Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 15/03/2018 – BIOSCRIP SAYS SOME TRANSACTIONS INCORRECTLY ACCOUNTED FOR; 08/03/2018 – BioScrip: Review Is Ongoing; 10/05/2018 – BioScrip 1Q Loss/Shr 12c; 10/05/2018 – BioScrip 1Q Rev $168.6M; 15/03/2018 – BIOSCRIP INC FILES FOR NON TIMELY 10-K – SEC FILING; 08/03/2018 – BioScrip: Potential Errors Discovered to Date Don’t Appear to Be Material; 08/03/2018 BioScrip 4Q Loss/Shr 3c

Mcclain Value Management Llc decreased its stake in Triumph Group Inc New (TGI) by 22.71% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mcclain Value Management Llc sold 40,843 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.04% . The institutional investor held 139,020 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.65M, down from 179,863 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mcclain Value Management Llc who had been investing in Triumph Group Inc New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.04 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.29% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $20.78. About 300,588 shares traded. Triumph Group, Inc. (NYSE:TGI) has risen 19.36% since August 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.36% the S&P500. Some Historical TGI News: 10/05/2018 – TRIUMPH CEO DANIEL CROWLEY COMMENTS DURING EARNINGS WEBCAST; 05/03/2018 Barona Resort & Casino Welcomes Club Barona Members Home with Exciting TGI Thursdays Lottery from March 8 – April 26; 15/05/2018 – TGI Fridays Recognized by CIO as One of the CIO 100 Award Winners — Two Years in a Row; 24/05/2018 – TGI Fridays owner Electra explores assets sale; 10/05/2018 – TRIUMPH ANGLING FOR ROLE ON NEW COMMERCIAL SUPERSONIC JETS; 26/03/2018 – Data Boss Sub of TGI Solar Group Capital Structure Update; 25/04/2018 – Triumph Composite Work for Boeing 787 Dreamliner Extended in Long-Term Contract; 10/05/2018 – Triumph Group $6.91/Shr Impairment Charge; 23/04/2018 – Triumph Group Declares Quarterly Dividend; 10/04/2018 – Triumph Product Support Announces LTA Extension with Pratt & Whitney

Investors sentiment decreased to 1 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.72, from 1.72 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 20 investors sold BIOS shares while 31 reduced holdings. 18 funds opened positions while 33 raised stakes. 97.49 million shares or 5.21% less from 102.84 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Credit Suisse Ag holds 29,550 shares. Moreover, Northern has 0% invested in Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIOS). Moreover, Heritage Mgmt has 0% invested in Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIOS) for 11,525 shares. Sei Invs Communications reported 715,200 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Millennium Mgmt Ltd Liability reported 347,631 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership invested 0% in Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIOS). First Republic Management reported 17,170 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Suntrust Banks holds 11,350 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Ares Mgmt Lc has 7.19 million shares for 0.89% of their portfolio. D E Shaw & holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIOS) for 3.30 million shares. The North Carolina-based National Bank & Trust Of America Corporation De has invested 0% in Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIOS). Fmr Llc invested in 0% or 3.88 million shares. Deutsche Natl Bank Ag owns 2.94 million shares. Metropolitan Life Insur Co accumulated 21,112 shares. Legal General Grp Public Limited has 20,709 shares for 0% of their portfolio.

Mcclain Value Management Llc, which manages about $543.84M and $72.93 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Knowles Corp (NYSE:KN) by 61,057 shares to 351,942 shares, valued at $6.21M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.