Bioscrip (BIOS) Holder Venor Capital Management LP Has Trimmed Its Position; Churchill Management Boosted Citrix Sys Com (CTXS) Stake by $357,885

Venor Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Bioscrip Inc (BIOS) by 7.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Venor Capital Management Lp sold 922,014 shares as the company’s stock declined 41.41% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 11.93 million shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $23.87 million, down from 12.86 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Venor Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Bioscrip Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $410.72 million market cap company. The stock decreased 1.08% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $2.76. About 301,979 shares traded. BioScrip, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIOS) has declined 14.40% since July 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.83% the S&P500. Some Historical BIOS News: 08/03/2018 – Milberg Tadler Phillips Grossman LLP Announces Investigation of BioScrip, Inc; 08/03/2018 – BioScrip: Material Weakness Didn’t Have Any Effect on 2017 Fincl Statements; 26/03/2018 – BIOSCRIP- FY2017 RESULTS REFLECT ANTICIPATED IMMATERIAL CORRECTIONS TO PRELIM FINANCIAL RESULTS REPORTED IN CO’S PRESS RELEASE DATED MARCH 8; 29/05/2018 – BioScrip Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 15/03/2018 – BioScrip Provides Update on Annual Form 10-K Filing Status; 08/03/2018 – BioScrip Identified Internal Control Deficiencies; 08/03/2018 – BIOSCRIP INC – FOR FULL YEAR 2018, COMPANY IS ESTABLISHING REVENUE GUIDANCE OF $710 MLN TO $720 MLN; 08/03/2018 BioScrip 4Q Loss/Shr 3c; 26/03/2018 – BIOSCRIP CONCLUDES ACCOUNTING REVIEW; 26/03/2018 – BIOSCRIP: CORRECTIONS RELATE TO ACCOUNTS RECEIVABLE, PAYABLE

Churchill Management Corp increased its stake in Citrix Sys Inc Com (CTXS) by 6.42% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Churchill Management Corp bought 3,615 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.54% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 59,957 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.98 million, up from 56,342 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Churchill Management Corp who had been investing in Citrix Sys Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $12.55B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.29% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $95.31. About 1.96M shares traded or 7.83% up from the average. Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) has declined 10.02% since July 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.45% the S&P500. Some Historical CTXS News: 08/05/2018 – Flexxible IT Accelerates Citrix Cloud Adoption in Collaboration with Hewlett Packard Enterprise; 05/04/2018 – lnstart Logic Names Former Citrix CEO Mark Templeton as Chairman; 24/04/2018 – Acrolinx Launches Latest Platform to Improve Content Creation and Review Experience; 10/05/2018 – TechTarget’s SearchVirtualDesktop.com Announces “Best of Citrix Synergy” 2018 Award Winners; 25/04/2018 – Citrix Raises Annual Forecast Following Strong 1Q Results — Market Mover; 25/04/2018 – Citrix Systems Sees 2Q Rev $710M-$720M; 28/03/2018 – Citrix Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 22/03/2018 – Citrix Placed as a Top Player in Market Quadrant for Unified Endpoint Management Solutions by Radicati Group; 26/04/2018 – CAFC: 01 COMMUNIQUE LABORATORY, INC v. CITRIX ONLINE, LLC [OPINION] – Appeal #17-1869 – 2018-04-26; 17/04/2018 – Citrix Analytics Service Proactively Addresses Security Threats

Analysts await BioScrip, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIOS) to report earnings on August, 6. They expect $-0.09 EPS, up 35.71% or $0.05 from last year’s $-0.14 per share. After $-0.10 actual EPS reported by BioScrip, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -10.00% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.72, from 1.72 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 20 investors sold BIOS shares while 31 reduced holdings. 18 funds opened positions while 33 raised stakes. 97.49 million shares or 5.21% less from 102.84 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Wells Fargo And Mn, California-based fund reported 344,151 shares. Morgan Stanley holds 329,096 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Roanoke Asset Management Corp New York invested in 463,780 shares. 55,897 are held by Royal Bancorp Of Canada. Northern has 0% invested in BioScrip, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIOS). California Public Employees Retirement Systems reported 309,039 shares. Paloma Ptnrs Mgmt Com holds 0% of its portfolio in BioScrip, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIOS) for 25,600 shares. 721,105 are held by Charles Schwab. Rhumbline Advisers has 180,506 shares for 0% of their portfolio. 81,000 were reported by Pinnacle. Diamond Hill Capital Management reported 2.84 million shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Prescott Gru Capital Mngmt Limited Liability Company holds 168,200 shares. Advisory Serv Networks Llc has invested 0.01% in BioScrip, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIOS). B Riley Wealth Mgmt Inc holds 105,061 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Voya Mngmt Lc holds 54,429 shares or 0% of its portfolio.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.08, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 38 investors sold CTXS shares while 171 reduced holdings. 67 funds opened positions while 163 raised stakes. 140.26 million shares or 15.31% more from 121.63 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Schroder Mgmt Gp has invested 0.12% of its portfolio in Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS). 232,335 were reported by Sawgrass Asset Mgmt Ltd Company. Pennsylvania-based Smithfield Trust has invested 0.01% in Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS). Rampart Investment Management Co Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 0.05% or 4,200 shares. Nuveen Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability invested 0.14% of its portfolio in Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS). Brown Advisory Inc reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS). Assetmark Inc has invested 0% in Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS). Dupont Capital Management has 0.09% invested in Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS). State Of Wisconsin Invest Board owns 387,570 shares or 0.11% of their US portfolio. Advisory Ser Lc accumulated 2,374 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Buckhead Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability has invested 0.62% in Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS). Quantres Asset Mgmt Ltd has invested 0.27% of its portfolio in Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS). Huntington State Bank has invested 0% in Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS). Sandy Spring Fincl Bank reported 10,217 shares or 0.09% of all its holdings. 53,140 were accumulated by Maverick Capital Limited.