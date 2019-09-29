BioPharmX Corporation (BPMX)’s Financial Results Comparing With Selecta Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:SELB)

BioPharmX Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:BPMX) and Selecta Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:SELB) are two firms in the Biotechnology that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BioPharmX Corporation N/A 0.00 13.26M -2.02 0.00 Selecta Biosciences Inc. 2 0.00 27.92M -2.52 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of BioPharmX Corporation and Selecta Biosciences Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BioPharmX Corporation 3,738,370,453.90% -870.1% -334.1% Selecta Biosciences Inc. 1,546,471,696.02% -563.6% -102.2%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 16.1% of BioPharmX Corporation shares are held by institutional investors while 57.4% of Selecta Biosciences Inc. are owned by institutional investors. 1.64% are BioPharmX Corporation’s share held by insiders. Competitively, 0.2% are Selecta Biosciences Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) BioPharmX Corporation -4.63% -27.88% -66.62% -83.71% -91.86% -84.41% Selecta Biosciences Inc. 8.43% 2.27% -17.81% 3.45% -85.15% -32.33%

For the past year BioPharmX Corporation was more bearish than Selecta Biosciences Inc.

Summary

On 6 of the 9 factors Selecta Biosciences Inc. beats BioPharmX Corporation.

BioPharmX Corporation, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes novel prescription and over-the-counter (OTC) products that address dermatology and womenÂ’s health markets. The company offers VI2OLET, an OTC molecular iodine dietary supplement that addresses cyclic breast discomfort and for the alleviation of symptoms of fibrocystic breast condition (FBC). Its clinical-stage product candidates include BPX03, a molecular iodine tablet, which is in pre-Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of periodic breast pain associated with FBC and cyclic mastalgia; and BPX01, a topical antibiotic gel that is in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of acne vulgaris. The company is also developing BPX02, an injectable product for aesthetic dermatology applications. It serves pharmaceutical companies; physicianÂ’s practices, including obstetricians and gynecologists, dermatologists, and general practitioners; and retail customers through retail sales channels and/or pharmacy outlets. The company has collaboration and licensing agreement with Iogen LLC to develop molecular iodine formulations; and collaboration and supply agreement with NuTech Medical, Inc. to develop products in the field of dermatology. BioPharmX Corporation is headquartered in Menlo Park, California.

Selecta Biosciences, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops nanoparticle immunomodulatory drugs for the treatment and prevention of human diseases. Its lead product candidate is SEL-212, which is in phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of refractory and chronic tophaceous gout. Selecta Biosciences, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Watertown, Massachusetts.