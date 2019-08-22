BioPharmX Corporation (BPMX)’s Financial Results Comparing With ProQR Therapeutics N.V. (NASDAQ:PRQR)

Both BioPharmX Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:BPMX) and ProQR Therapeutics N.V. (NASDAQ:PRQR) are Biotechnology companies, competing one another. We will contrast their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BioPharmX Corporation 1 99.53 N/A -2.02 0.00 ProQR Therapeutics N.V. 12 0.00 N/A -1.23 0.00

In table 1 we can see BioPharmX Corporation and ProQR Therapeutics N.V.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows BioPharmX Corporation and ProQR Therapeutics N.V.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BioPharmX Corporation 0.00% -870.1% -334.1% ProQR Therapeutics N.V. 0.00% -53.9% -43.8%

Volatility and Risk

BioPharmX Corporation has a 0.07 beta, while its volatility is 93.00% which is less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. ProQR Therapeutics N.V. has a 0.09 beta and it is 91.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Analyst Recommendations

BioPharmX Corporation and ProQR Therapeutics N.V. Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score BioPharmX Corporation 0 0 0 0.00 ProQR Therapeutics N.V. 0 0 1 3.00

Competitively the average price target of ProQR Therapeutics N.V. is $20, which is potential 146.31% upside.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 16.1% of BioPharmX Corporation shares are owned by institutional investors while 68.5% of ProQR Therapeutics N.V. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned roughly 1.64% of BioPharmX Corporation’s shares. Competitively, 20% are ProQR Therapeutics N.V.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) BioPharmX Corporation -4.63% -27.88% -66.62% -83.71% -91.86% -84.41% ProQR Therapeutics N.V. 5.15% -6.99% -20.18% -41.23% 32.03% -44.36%

For the past year BioPharmX Corporation’s stock price has bigger decline than ProQR Therapeutics N.V.

Summary

On 7 of the 8 factors ProQR Therapeutics N.V. beats BioPharmX Corporation.

BioPharmX Corporation, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes novel prescription and over-the-counter (OTC) products that address dermatology and womenÂ’s health markets. The company offers VI2OLET, an OTC molecular iodine dietary supplement that addresses cyclic breast discomfort and for the alleviation of symptoms of fibrocystic breast condition (FBC). Its clinical-stage product candidates include BPX03, a molecular iodine tablet, which is in pre-Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of periodic breast pain associated with FBC and cyclic mastalgia; and BPX01, a topical antibiotic gel that is in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of acne vulgaris. The company is also developing BPX02, an injectable product for aesthetic dermatology applications. It serves pharmaceutical companies; physicianÂ’s practices, including obstetricians and gynecologists, dermatologists, and general practitioners; and retail customers through retail sales channels and/or pharmacy outlets. The company has collaboration and licensing agreement with Iogen LLC to develop molecular iodine formulations; and collaboration and supply agreement with NuTech Medical, Inc. to develop products in the field of dermatology. BioPharmX Corporation is headquartered in Menlo Park, California.

ProQR Therapeutics N.V., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of RNA-based therapeutics for the treatment of genetic disorders. Its lead product candidate includes QR-010, a RNA-based oligonucleotide used for the treatment of cystic fibrosis; QR-110, an oligonucleotide that is designed to treat Leber's congenital amaurosis; and QR-313, a single-stranded oligonucleotide used for the treatment of epidermolysis bullosa. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Leiden, the Netherlands.