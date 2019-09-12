BioPharmX Corporation (BPMX)’s Financial Results Comparing With Orchard Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ORTX)

As Biotechnology businesses, BioPharmX Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:BPMX) and Orchard Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ORTX), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BioPharmX Corporation 1 349.58 N/A -2.02 0.00 Orchard Therapeutics plc 16 663.98 N/A -1.50 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of BioPharmX Corporation and Orchard Therapeutics plc.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BioPharmX Corporation 0.00% -870.1% -334.1% Orchard Therapeutics plc 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

BioPharmX Corporation and Orchard Therapeutics plc Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score BioPharmX Corporation 0 0 0 0.00 Orchard Therapeutics plc 0 0 2 3.00

Competitively the consensus target price of Orchard Therapeutics plc is $23.5, which is potential 45.15% upside.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 16.1% of BioPharmX Corporation shares are owned by institutional investors while 53.6% of Orchard Therapeutics plc are owned by institutional investors. 1.64% are BioPharmX Corporation’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) BioPharmX Corporation -4.63% -27.88% -66.62% -83.71% -91.86% -84.41% Orchard Therapeutics plc 5.46% 0.71% -25.2% 14.73% 0% -10.36%

For the past year Orchard Therapeutics plc has weaker performance than BioPharmX Corporation

Summary

Orchard Therapeutics plc beats on 8 of the 8 factors BioPharmX Corporation.

BioPharmX Corporation, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes novel prescription and over-the-counter (OTC) products that address dermatology and womenÂ’s health markets. The company offers VI2OLET, an OTC molecular iodine dietary supplement that addresses cyclic breast discomfort and for the alleviation of symptoms of fibrocystic breast condition (FBC). Its clinical-stage product candidates include BPX03, a molecular iodine tablet, which is in pre-Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of periodic breast pain associated with FBC and cyclic mastalgia; and BPX01, a topical antibiotic gel that is in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of acne vulgaris. The company is also developing BPX02, an injectable product for aesthetic dermatology applications. It serves pharmaceutical companies; physicianÂ’s practices, including obstetricians and gynecologists, dermatologists, and general practitioners; and retail customers through retail sales channels and/or pharmacy outlets. The company has collaboration and licensing agreement with Iogen LLC to develop molecular iodine formulations; and collaboration and supply agreement with NuTech Medical, Inc. to develop products in the field of dermatology. BioPharmX Corporation is headquartered in Menlo Park, California.