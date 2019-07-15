BioPharmX Corporation (BPMX)’s Financial Results Comparing With OHR Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:OHRP)

Both BioPharmX Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:BPMX) and OHR Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:OHRP) are each other’s competitor in the Biotechnology industry. Thus the contrast of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BioPharmX Corporation 2 126.18 N/A -2.25 0.00 OHR Pharmaceutical Inc. 3 0.00 N/A -3.54 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BioPharmX Corporation 0.00% -480.1% -263.1% OHR Pharmaceutical Inc. 0.00% -71.5% -66.8%

Risk and Volatility

A -0.04 beta means BioPharmX Corporation’s volatility is 104.00% less than S&P 500’s volatility. Competitively, OHR Pharmaceutical Inc.’s 15.00% volatility makes it more volatile than S&P 500, because of the 1.15 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of BioPharmX Corporation are 1.5 and 1.5. Competitively, OHR Pharmaceutical Inc. has 5.4 and 5.4 for Current and Quick Ratio. OHR Pharmaceutical Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than BioPharmX Corporation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 18.9% of BioPharmX Corporation shares and 13.4% of OHR Pharmaceutical Inc. shares. Insiders owned 0.7% of BioPharmX Corporation shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 8.89% of OHR Pharmaceutical Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) BioPharmX Corporation 2.39% -42.9% -49.78% -72.02% -74.47% -53.28% OHR Pharmaceutical Inc. -6.09% 13.42% 16.96% -37.26% -36.07% 52.33%

For the past year BioPharmX Corporation had bearish trend while OHR Pharmaceutical Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

OHR Pharmaceutical Inc. beats BioPharmX Corporation on 5 of the 7 factors.

BioPharmX Corporation, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes novel prescription and over-the-counter (OTC) products that address dermatology and womenÂ’s health markets. The company offers VI2OLET, an OTC molecular iodine dietary supplement that addresses cyclic breast discomfort and for the alleviation of symptoms of fibrocystic breast condition (FBC). Its clinical-stage product candidates include BPX03, a molecular iodine tablet, which is in pre-Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of periodic breast pain associated with FBC and cyclic mastalgia; and BPX01, a topical antibiotic gel that is in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of acne vulgaris. The company is also developing BPX02, an injectable product for aesthetic dermatology applications. It serves pharmaceutical companies; physicianÂ’s practices, including obstetricians and gynecologists, dermatologists, and general practitioners; and retail customers through retail sales channels and/or pharmacy outlets. The company has collaboration and licensing agreement with Iogen LLC to develop molecular iodine formulations; and collaboration and supply agreement with NuTech Medical, Inc. to develop products in the field of dermatology. BioPharmX Corporation is headquartered in Menlo Park, California.

OHR Pharmaceutical, Inc., a pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel therapeutics and delivery technologies for the treatment of ocular disease. Its lead clinical program is topical Squalamine, a small molecule anti-angiogenic drug, which could provide a non-invasive therapy to enhance vision outcomes. The company is evaluating Squalamine, which completed Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of retinal diseases, including wet-AMD, proliferative diabetic retinopathy, and retinal vein occlusion. Its preclinical pipeline of sustained release programs include sustained release formulations of small molecule and protein therapeutics for the treatment of ocular diseases, such as glaucoma, steroid induced glaucoma, ocular allergy, and retinal disease. OHR Pharmaceutical, Inc. is headquartered in New York, New York.