BioPharmX Corporation (BPMX)’s Financial Results Comparing With Morphic Holding Inc. (NASDAQ:MORF)

As Biotechnology businesses, BioPharmX Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:BPMX) and Morphic Holding Inc. (NASDAQ:MORF), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BioPharmX Corporation N/A 0.00 13.26M -2.02 0.00 Morphic Holding Inc. 21 0.00 N/A -0.81 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates BioPharmX Corporation and Morphic Holding Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BioPharmX Corporation 3,742,591,024.56% -870.1% -334.1% Morphic Holding Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

The table given features the ratings and recommendations for BioPharmX Corporation and Morphic Holding Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score BioPharmX Corporation 0 0 0 0.00 Morphic Holding Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Competitively the consensus target price of Morphic Holding Inc. is $32, which is potential 78.77% upside.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both BioPharmX Corporation and Morphic Holding Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 16.1% and 49.9% respectively. Insiders owned roughly 1.64% of BioPharmX Corporation’s shares. Comparatively, 26.4% are Morphic Holding Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) BioPharmX Corporation -4.63% -27.88% -66.62% -83.71% -91.86% -84.41% Morphic Holding Inc. 9.03% -2.8% 0% 0% 0% 25.44%

For the past year BioPharmX Corporation has -84.41% weaker performance while Morphic Holding Inc. has 25.44% stronger performance.

On 7 of the 9 factors Morphic Holding Inc. beats BioPharmX Corporation.

BioPharmX Corporation, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes novel prescription and over-the-counter (OTC) products that address dermatology and womenÂ’s health markets. The company offers VI2OLET, an OTC molecular iodine dietary supplement that addresses cyclic breast discomfort and for the alleviation of symptoms of fibrocystic breast condition (FBC). Its clinical-stage product candidates include BPX03, a molecular iodine tablet, which is in pre-Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of periodic breast pain associated with FBC and cyclic mastalgia; and BPX01, a topical antibiotic gel that is in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of acne vulgaris. The company is also developing BPX02, an injectable product for aesthetic dermatology applications. It serves pharmaceutical companies; physicianÂ’s practices, including obstetricians and gynecologists, dermatologists, and general practitioners; and retail customers through retail sales channels and/or pharmacy outlets. The company has collaboration and licensing agreement with Iogen LLC to develop molecular iodine formulations; and collaboration and supply agreement with NuTech Medical, Inc. to develop products in the field of dermatology. BioPharmX Corporation is headquartered in Menlo Park, California.