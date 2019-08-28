BioPharmX Corporation (BPMX)’s Financial Results Comparing With Heat Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:HTBX)

Both BioPharmX Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:BPMX) and Heat Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:HTBX) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BioPharmX Corporation 1 88.20 N/A -2.02 0.00 Heat Biologics Inc. 1 3.57 N/A -0.19 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of BioPharmX Corporation and Heat Biologics Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BioPharmX Corporation 0.00% -870.1% -334.1% Heat Biologics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Volatility and Risk

BioPharmX Corporation has a 0.07 beta, while its volatility is 93.00% which is less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, Heat Biologics Inc.’s 83.00% volatility makes it more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 1.83 beta.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the given recommendations and ratings for BioPharmX Corporation and Heat Biologics Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score BioPharmX Corporation 0 0 0 0.00 Heat Biologics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Competitively Heat Biologics Inc. has an average target price of $8, with potential upside of 1,442.91%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 16.1% of BioPharmX Corporation shares and 10.9% of Heat Biologics Inc. shares. About 1.64% of BioPharmX Corporation’s share are held by insiders. Competitively, Heat Biologics Inc. has 3.62% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) BioPharmX Corporation -4.63% -27.88% -66.62% -83.71% -91.86% -84.41% Heat Biologics Inc. 23.53% 1.47% -33% -49.95% -65.01% -27.53%

For the past year Heat Biologics Inc. has weaker performance than BioPharmX Corporation

Summary

On 6 of the 8 factors Heat Biologics Inc. beats BioPharmX Corporation.

BioPharmX Corporation, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes novel prescription and over-the-counter (OTC) products that address dermatology and womenÂ’s health markets. The company offers VI2OLET, an OTC molecular iodine dietary supplement that addresses cyclic breast discomfort and for the alleviation of symptoms of fibrocystic breast condition (FBC). Its clinical-stage product candidates include BPX03, a molecular iodine tablet, which is in pre-Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of periodic breast pain associated with FBC and cyclic mastalgia; and BPX01, a topical antibiotic gel that is in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of acne vulgaris. The company is also developing BPX02, an injectable product for aesthetic dermatology applications. It serves pharmaceutical companies; physicianÂ’s practices, including obstetricians and gynecologists, dermatologists, and general practitioners; and retail customers through retail sales channels and/or pharmacy outlets. The company has collaboration and licensing agreement with Iogen LLC to develop molecular iodine formulations; and collaboration and supply agreement with NuTech Medical, Inc. to develop products in the field of dermatology. BioPharmX Corporation is headquartered in Menlo Park, California.

Heat Biologics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel allogeneic therapies for a range of cancers and infectious diseases in the United States. The company develops its products based on T cell-stimulating platform technologies, including immune pan-antigen cytotoxic therapy, a platform technology designed to educate and stimulate the immune system against specific disease targets, such as cancer cells; and combination pan-antigen cytotoxic therapy, a platform technology that combines a pan-antigen T cell activating vaccine and a T cell co-stimulator in a single product. Its product candidates include HS-110 that is in Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer; and HS-410, which is in Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of non-muscle invasive bladder cancer. The company was founded in 2008 and is based in Durham, North Carolina.