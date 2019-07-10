BioPharmX Corporation (BPMX)’s Financial Results Comparing With GlycoMimetics Inc. (NASDAQ:GLYC)

BioPharmX Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:BPMX) and GlycoMimetics Inc. (NASDAQ:GLYC), both competing one another are Biotechnology companies. We will compare their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BioPharmX Corporation 2 150.96 N/A -2.25 0.00 GlycoMimetics Inc. 12 0.00 N/A -1.18 0.00

Demonstrates BioPharmX Corporation and GlycoMimetics Inc. earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has BioPharmX Corporation and GlycoMimetics Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BioPharmX Corporation 0.00% -480.1% -263.1% GlycoMimetics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Risk & Volatility

BioPharmX Corporation is 104.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 because the stock has a beta of -0.04. GlycoMimetics Inc.’s 173.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 which is a result of the 2.73 beta.

Liquidity

BioPharmX Corporation has a Current Ratio of 1.5 and a Quick Ratio of 1.5. Competitively, GlycoMimetics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 23.9 and has 23.9 Quick Ratio. GlycoMimetics Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than BioPharmX Corporation.

Analyst Ratings

The Recommendations and Ratings for BioPharmX Corporation and GlycoMimetics Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score BioPharmX Corporation 0 0 0 0.00 GlycoMimetics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

On the other hand, GlycoMimetics Inc.’s potential upside is 88.68% and its consensus price target is $23.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

BioPharmX Corporation and GlycoMimetics Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 18.9% and 0%. Insiders owned roughly 0.7% of BioPharmX Corporation’s shares. Competitively, 1.31% are GlycoMimetics Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) BioPharmX Corporation 2.39% -42.9% -49.78% -72.02% -74.47% -53.28% GlycoMimetics Inc. 2.28% 4.15% 9.33% -5.57% -34.65% 32.42%

For the past year BioPharmX Corporation had bearish trend while GlycoMimetics Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

GlycoMimetics Inc. beats on 7 of the 8 factors BioPharmX Corporation.

BioPharmX Corporation, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes novel prescription and over-the-counter (OTC) products that address dermatology and womenÂ’s health markets. The company offers VI2OLET, an OTC molecular iodine dietary supplement that addresses cyclic breast discomfort and for the alleviation of symptoms of fibrocystic breast condition (FBC). Its clinical-stage product candidates include BPX03, a molecular iodine tablet, which is in pre-Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of periodic breast pain associated with FBC and cyclic mastalgia; and BPX01, a topical antibiotic gel that is in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of acne vulgaris. The company is also developing BPX02, an injectable product for aesthetic dermatology applications. It serves pharmaceutical companies; physicianÂ’s practices, including obstetricians and gynecologists, dermatologists, and general practitioners; and retail customers through retail sales channels and/or pharmacy outlets. The company has collaboration and licensing agreement with Iogen LLC to develop molecular iodine formulations; and collaboration and supply agreement with NuTech Medical, Inc. to develop products in the field of dermatology. BioPharmX Corporation is headquartered in Menlo Park, California.

GlycoMimetics, Inc., a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of glycomimetic drugs to address unmet medical needs resulting from diseases in the United States. The company is developing its lead product candidates include rivipansel, a pan-selectin antagonist, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of vaso-occlusive crisis, a debilitating and painful condition that occurs periodically throughout the life of a person with sickle cell disease; and GMI-1271, an E-selectin antagonist to treat acute myeloid leukemia and other hematologic cancers. It is also developing GMI-1359, a drug candidate targeting E-selectin and CXCR4; and galectin-3 and galectin-9 inhibitors. The company has a collaborative research and development agreement with Pfizer Inc. GlycoMimetics, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Rockville, Maryland.