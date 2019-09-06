BioPharmX Corporation (BPMX)’s Financial Results Comparing With Forward Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:FWP)

Both BioPharmX Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:BPMX) and Forward Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:FWP) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BioPharmX Corporation 1 100.57 N/A -2.02 0.00 Forward Pharma A/S 1 0.00 N/A -0.18 0.00

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BioPharmX Corporation 0.00% -870.1% -334.1% Forward Pharma A/S 0.00% -2.4% -2%

Risk and Volatility

BioPharmX Corporation has a beta of 0.07 and its 93.00% less volatile than S&P 500. Competitively, Forward Pharma A/S’s beta is 2.37 which is 137.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 16.1% of BioPharmX Corporation shares and 20.6% of Forward Pharma A/S shares. About 1.64% of BioPharmX Corporation’s share are owned by insiders.

Performance

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) BioPharmX Corporation -4.63% -27.88% -66.62% -83.71% -91.86% -84.41% Forward Pharma A/S -2.25% -2.41% -20.41% -13.21% -66.91% 17.95%

For the past year BioPharmX Corporation has -84.41% weaker performance while Forward Pharma A/S has 17.95% stronger performance.

Forward Pharma A/S beats on 5 of the 7 factors BioPharmX Corporation.

BioPharmX Corporation, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes novel prescription and over-the-counter (OTC) products that address dermatology and womenÂ’s health markets. The company offers VI2OLET, an OTC molecular iodine dietary supplement that addresses cyclic breast discomfort and for the alleviation of symptoms of fibrocystic breast condition (FBC). Its clinical-stage product candidates include BPX03, a molecular iodine tablet, which is in pre-Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of periodic breast pain associated with FBC and cyclic mastalgia; and BPX01, a topical antibiotic gel that is in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of acne vulgaris. The company is also developing BPX02, an injectable product for aesthetic dermatology applications. It serves pharmaceutical companies; physicianÂ’s practices, including obstetricians and gynecologists, dermatologists, and general practitioners; and retail customers through retail sales channels and/or pharmacy outlets. The company has collaboration and licensing agreement with Iogen LLC to develop molecular iodine formulations; and collaboration and supply agreement with NuTech Medical, Inc. to develop products in the field of dermatology. BioPharmX Corporation is headquartered in Menlo Park, California.