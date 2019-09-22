BioPharmX Corporation (BPMX)’s Financial Results Comparing With Cyanotech Corporation (NASDAQ:CYAN)

We are comparing BioPharmX Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:BPMX) and Cyanotech Corporation (NASDAQ:CYAN) on their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BioPharmX Corporation 1 349.96 N/A -2.02 0.00 Cyanotech Corporation 3 0.45 N/A -0.62 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for BioPharmX Corporation and Cyanotech Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BioPharmX Corporation 0.00% -870.1% -334.1% Cyanotech Corporation 0.00% -22.5% -12.2%

Volatility and Risk

BioPharmX Corporation is 93.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 because the company has a beta of 0.07. Competitively, Cyanotech Corporation’s 20.00% volatility makes it less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 0.8 beta.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 16.1% of BioPharmX Corporation shares and 27.6% of Cyanotech Corporation shares. Insiders held 1.64% of BioPharmX Corporation shares. Insiders Competitively, held 2.7% of Cyanotech Corporation shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) BioPharmX Corporation -4.63% -27.88% -66.62% -83.71% -91.86% -84.41% Cyanotech Corporation 0% -19.81% -23.94% -16.33% -37.95% -16.89%

For the past year BioPharmX Corporation’s stock price has bigger decline than Cyanotech Corporation.

Summary

On 6 of the 7 factors Cyanotech Corporation beats BioPharmX Corporation.

BioPharmX Corporation, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes novel prescription and over-the-counter (OTC) products that address dermatology and womenÂ’s health markets. The company offers VI2OLET, an OTC molecular iodine dietary supplement that addresses cyclic breast discomfort and for the alleviation of symptoms of fibrocystic breast condition (FBC). Its clinical-stage product candidates include BPX03, a molecular iodine tablet, which is in pre-Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of periodic breast pain associated with FBC and cyclic mastalgia; and BPX01, a topical antibiotic gel that is in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of acne vulgaris. The company is also developing BPX02, an injectable product for aesthetic dermatology applications. It serves pharmaceutical companies; physicianÂ’s practices, including obstetricians and gynecologists, dermatologists, and general practitioners; and retail customers through retail sales channels and/or pharmacy outlets. The company has collaboration and licensing agreement with Iogen LLC to develop molecular iodine formulations; and collaboration and supply agreement with NuTech Medical, Inc. to develop products in the field of dermatology. BioPharmX Corporation is headquartered in Menlo Park, California.

Cyanotech Corporation engages in the cultivation, production, and sale of natural products derived from microalgae for the health and human nutrition market worldwide. The companyÂ’s products include Hawaiian Spirulina Pacifica, a nutrient-rich dietary supplement that is used for extra energy, a strengthened immune system, cardiovascular benefits, and as a source of antioxidant carotenoids; and Hawaiian BioAstin natural astaxanthin, a dietary antioxidant, which is used as a human nutraceutical and functional food ingredient to support and maintain the bodyÂ’s natural inflammatory response, enhance skin, and support eye and joint health. Cyanotech Corporation sells its products in bulk quantities to manufacturers, formulators, and distributors in the health foods and nutritional supplements markets; and as packaged consumer products to distributors, retailers, and direct consumers. The company also sells its products online at nutrex-hawaii.com. Cyanotech Corporation was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Kailua-Kona, Hawaii.